MNI Boys And Girls Brings Christmas To Young Footballers

Montserratian Kevin Lee, through his organization MNI Boys and Girls spent Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with young athletes on island, encouraging them to focus on their education and sports as it will reap priceless benefits as they grow.
Lee, who was one of the main sponsors of a recent donation of football uniforms to the Youth Football Club, is on island for the festival season. He invited more than 25 young footballers to the St. John’s Action Club Community Centre for an Appreciation Event.
The entrepreneur, based in the United States, spoke to the boys and girls about selling popcorn as a child. Lee encouraged them to consider becoming entrepreneurs in the future and to be role models that others will follow. He also spoke to them about overcoming peer pressure and bullying.
Every child present received a branded bag with gifts and snacks. They enjoyed refreshments and played video games while being entertained by a local DJ.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The MNI Boys and Girls was established in 2017 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Kevin Lee. Lee, the son of Boas Simon Ryan Lee and Claudia Annie Allen, grew up in Lee’s Village Montserrat. Coming from humble beginnings, he attended Plymouth Jr. Secondary School and moved on to graduate from Montserrat Secondary School.
After migrating to the United States at the age of 17, Lee eventually ended up in Orlando, Florida where he built a successful pool cleaning business. Inspired by his uncle, Carlton “Funky Man” Allen, who gave back to the community for over 25 years, Kevin embarked on a similar vision.
Earlier this month, Lee teamed up with other Montserratians in the North American diaspora to sponsor 30 uniforms, enough for two young football teams to play the game in style.
MNI Boys and Girls also supports back to school and Each One Help One initiatives to foster a spirit of leadership and continued mentoring of young islanders. Other team members are Andy Dyer, Sandrene Galloway, Keane Halley, Jasmine Jno Baptiste, and Avrille Fox.
“The goal is to increase resources that will create better opportunities. Ultimately, we are creating a legacy committed to fostering the passion for paying it forward,” shared Lee.
In 2022, the NGO plans to launch its mentorship program, while continuing to support youth football in Montserrat.
Learn how you can sponsor a child or donate to other initiatives at https://www.mniboysandgirls.org or email mniboysandgirls@gmail.com.
Photos: Images from the MNI Boys and Girls Appreciation Event held Tuesday December 28 at the St. John’s Action Club Community Centre. (Carandre Fernandez Photos)