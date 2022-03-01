Social Services Department to Host Women Agro-Producers for Special IWD Market Day

The Social Services Department is inviting all women agro-producers on Montserrat to a special Market Day in observance of International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Women on Montserrat who are involved in the production of agricultural goods, condiments and sweet preserves such as jams and jellies, and other produce are asked to register to participate in the activity by Thursday March 3, 2022. A booth will be made available at the grounds of the Brades Arts and Education Centre next to the Brades Pentecostal Church for all participants to display and sell their products from 8AM to 1PM.

Director of Social Services, Teresena Fergus said “this year’s theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ calls on us to recognise women in various sectors, especially previously male-dominated sectors, who are able to work and sustain themselves and their families.”

Persons interested in registering should call the Social Services Department at 491-3895, 491-5307 or 495-7491 by 4:00p.m. on Thursday March 3, 2022.