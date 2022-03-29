Strong European Union – Montserrat Cooperation Highlighted in New Booklet

The Government of Montserrat is celebrating its successful development relationship with the European Union (EU) through the release of

a booklet highlighting the EU-Montserrat achievements under the European Development Fund (EDF11) programme.

Montserrat has enjoyed a positive development partnership with the European Union (EU) for decades. Most recently, following EU-Government of Montserrat consultations, EC$57.35 million (€18.72M) was allocated under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme for the period 2014-2020. These funds have been devoted to projects that promote Montserrat’s sustainable economic development.

The booklet titled ‘The Power To Change’, was produced with funding from the European Union.

The publication includes remarks from the Premier Joseph E. Farrell who used the opportunity to thank the EU: “On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, I would like to express our gratitude to the European Union (EU) for the excellent cooperative relationship we have enjoyed over the years… As an island and as a people, we are honoured to be a part of a valuable and positive global development programme, benefiting from several generations of funding under the European Development Fund (EDF).”

The booklet details eight important infrastructure projects:

1. The two-phase Solar photovoltaic (PV) Project that has now delivered a one-megawatt solar PV system; achieved with a total EU investment of EC$13.09 million.

2. LED and Off-Grid LED Lighting – The Montserrat Public Lighting Improvement project bringing environmentally friendly street lighting across the island.

3. Sub-sea fibre optic project connecting Montserrat to the global superhighway through fibreoptic— ‘Fibreoptic Internet Connectivity’

4. Affordable housing—highlighting the Government initiated “Housing Investment Programme”, which the EU invested a total of EC$3.3 million, with counter-finance provided by local financial institutions.

5. Support to Education for Employment, 12 Sports development — Funding for the Department of Education’s “Youth & Sports Development Programme. The EU has contributed EC$2 million to YSDP.

6. Co-funding a new Airport Tower – with EC$800,000 funding from the EU and EC$2.63 million from the UK.

7. A modern, fit for purpose port at Little Bay aimed at improving efficiency, effectiveness and resilience of the Port facilities and providing a safe harbour and accessibility to all users.

8. Making the most of Montserrat’s Tourism potential – The EU invested more than EC$6.5 million to fund four major Government of Montserrat Tourism Division projects.

In her introduction to the booklet, Head the EU Delegation to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, Malgorzata Wasilewska, congratulated the Government of Montserrat on their “continued excellent cooperation” and said of the eight projects detailed in the booklet “We consider that such initiatives … will generate concrete and tangible gains for the people of Montserrat. They highlight Montserrat’s continual efforts to create a coherent, comprehensive, and sustainable policy framework that will ensure inclusive economic growth in the long term.”

The booklet is available on the Government website on the ‘GoM Publications Portal’ which is accessible under the ‘Media Library’ tab. Alternatively, the booklet can be read and downloaded at the following direct link: The Power To Change Booklet

Hard copies will be available at the reception area of each Government of Montserrat Ministry and at the Montserrat Public Library. The Ministry of Finance is also considering other offices and locations for hard copies to be made available.

Along with the publication of the booklet, a series of radio messages about Montserrat’s development partnership with the EU will be broadcast on radio Montserrat starting this week and throughout the month of April.