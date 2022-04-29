Residents, Visitors and Motorists Cautioned as Wet Weather Ahead

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is urging residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution when crossing the Belham Valley River as Lahars/mudflows can occur at any time without warning due to a significant amount of rainfall from a trough system approaching our area from the southeast.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, based on the forecast models, the greater activity from this trough, the heavy shower and thunderstorm activity, should start from around midday today Friday, April 29, 2022, across the Leeward islands, which include Montserrat. It states that there’s a probability of rainfall totals peaking to near 100 mm or four inches over the next 60 hours. With this kind of rainfall possible depending on the intensity and duration, flash flooding and associated impacts are of concern.

Therefore, residents and visitors are advised to be careful in areas that are prone to landslides, rockfalls and flashfloods to include Carrs’ Bay and Little Bay and take the necessary precautions.

Motorists are encouraged to be extra careful when driving in these conditions as wet weather driving can be hazardous, causing skidding.

The DMCA will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates, as necessary.