Premier Farrell Congratulates New Prime Minister of Grenada

Premier Joseph Farrell has sent congratulatory wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister of Grenada.

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dickon Mitchell, was elected as Grenada’s Prime Minister on June 23, 2022.

Premier Farrell expressed his support to the new government and added that he looks forward to working together in future.

In his letter, the premier said: “It is my honour, on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, to extend sincere congratulations to you and the National Development Congress (NDC) on your political victory on 23rd June 2022.

“Your clear vision and ability to win the election against the most formidable odds is impressive. You dreamed big, you worked hard and now you’ve earned the recognition that comes with this stately appointment. With this high office comes a new mantel of responsibility. Let your determination, past accomplishments and spoken commitment to the people of Grenada, Petite Martinique and Carriacou fuel you with the courage and energy you need to seize every opportunity and overcome every challenge.”

The Premier also assured Prime Minister Mitchell of the Government and people of Montserrat’s support and commitment to working together to strengthen our connections in the OECS and CARICOM Member States.

Mitchell, 44, and the NDC were victorious over the New National Party (NNP) in last Thursday’s general election, winning nine out of the 15 constituencies that were up for grabs in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.