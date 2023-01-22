Montserrat’s Premier and Deputy Premier in London for Ministerial Meetings

Montserrat’s Premier Joseph Farrell and Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph left the island Saturday for the rescheduled Ministerial Council meetings for Overseas Territories and the UK Government.

The sessions, originally slated for November, were postponed as a new UK prime minister had recently been sworn in and no ministerial appointments for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office had been named.

On November 3, 2022, Lord Goldsmith was appointed the Minister for the Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Financial Secretary Lindorna Lambert is also part of the Montserrat delegation.

While in England, the delegation has scheduled meetings with Montserratians there. Townhalls are slated for both London and Birmingham.

The first session will be Thursday, January 26 at 6:30PM at the Hackney Town hall, Mare Street, London. The second will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6PM at Wallace Lavier Centre, 199 Wheeler Street in Birmingham.