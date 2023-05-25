Young Montserratian Creatives Invited to Apply for EU-Funded Courses in Cuba

Montserratians between the ages of 18 and 35 are eligible to apply for grants to take courses in Havana, Cuba later this year.

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme has announced a call for 132 grants for young culture professionals from the Caribbean to participate in 11 face-to-face creative specialisation courses in Havana. This initiative is undertaken in the framework of its programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, funded by the European Union.

The courses cover topics related to design, music, crafts and restoration trades. They will last two weeks (42 class hours in double sessions) and will be taught in Spanish with simultaneous interpretation into English by member institutions of the Caribbean Cultural Training Hub promoted by Transcultura.

Brand design for small- and medium-sized enterprises (2 – 13 October 2023), Higher Institute of Design

Brand management for small- and medium-sized enterprises (16 – 27 October 2023), Higher Institute of Design

Advertising in hypermedia scenarios (30 October 2023 – 10 November 2023), Higher Institute of Design

Musical instruments and performance on stage (2 – 13 October 2023), University of the Arts

Cuban traditional and popular percussion (30 October – 10 November 2023), University of the Arts

Needlework for clothing (use of hemstitch and easy stitches) (16 October -27 October 2023), Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets

The tie-dyeing technique for textiles transformation (30 October – 10 November 2023), Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets

The art of forging or the conquest of iron (2 – 13 October 2023) Workshop School of Havana ‘Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos’

Traditional trades based on the restoration of the built heritage (2 -13 October 2023), Workshop School of Havana ‘Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos’

Plasterwork in the restoration of heritage works in the historic center (16 – 27 October 2023), Workshop School of Havana ‘Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos’

The Glass. The legendary craft of light and color (16 October 2023- 27 October 2023), Workshop School of Havana ‘Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos’.

This call is addressed to young culture professionals (graduates or with work experience) between 18 and 35, citizens and permanent residents of one of the programme’s 17 beneficiary countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Through its scholarship scheme, Transcultura will cover academic expenses, transport (to/from Havana) and accommodation under the terms and conditions foreseen in the call for applications.

Applications must be submitted by 23 June 2023 at 23:59 Havana time (UTC -5), through this online form.

Boosting the professionalisation of the Cultural and Creative Sector in the Caribbean

The aim of these courses is to provide participants with the knowledge and skills that will enable them to fully develop their potential as culture professionals and enhance their future opportunities. To promote this long-term capacity building, Transcultura has promoted the creation of a Caribbean Cultural Training Hub comprising seven educational institutions from Cuba and the Caribbean.

The present call constitutes the third round of courses offered by the Hub since its inception, the first one in face-to-face mode. To date, it has supported the training of 448 grantees from the 17 beneficiary countries of the Programme through 21 online courses.