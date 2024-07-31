Montserrat All-Rounder Jemuel Cabey Smashes First Century in the UK

Montserrat’s talented all-rounder Jemuel Cabey smashes his first century in the UK.

On Friday July 26, 2024, Cabey came up against London Shepherds Bush Cricket Club 1st XI playing for a Caribbean XI.

A reduced game to 35 overs, Shepherds Bush CC won the toss and elected to bat scoring 205 for 6 giving the Caribbean XI a target of 206 to win. Cabey who is more known for his fast bowling was amongst the wicket takers in the 1st inning, picking up one wicket in the six overs that he bowled.

In the 2nd inning Cabey scored an impressive 128 not out from 90 deliveries hitting 13 fours and hammering 6 mighty sixes out of the ground. Cabey’s match winning knock saw the Caribbean XI through to their target in 33.1 overs finishing on 208 for 7.

Cabey currently plays for Uxbridge Cricket Club. He shared with Discover Montserrat a bit of the experience of playing county cricket this time around. “It’s been a bit up and down in the early stages of this season with the weather being a bit crap, so the playing conditions took a bit adjusting to. Over the past few weeks, it’s been becoming much easier now that the sun is out. My team is currently second in the league trailing behind 1st position by 8 points. With just over a month left I hope that I can help them get to the top and win the league.”

You can get more of Cabey as part of a Montserrat XI team playing Handsworth Cricket Club on Sunday, August 4.

Other members of the team will be Stevel Rodney, Kriston Murrain, Shernyl Burns, Jaison Peters, and Shawn Tuitt. They will be captained by Omarie Allen.