MFA and Football Community Pay Tribute to Corrin Brooks-Meade (1988–2025)

The Montserrat Football Association (MFA) and the wider Caribbean and international football community are mourning the passing of national goalkeeper Corrin Brooks-Meade, also known as Alex, who died Saturday at the age of 37.

In a heartfelt statement, the MFA shared:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Corrin Brooks-Meade — our national team goalkeeper, teammate, and friend.

Corrin was not only an exceptional athlete on the pitch but a beacon of passion, dedication, and humility off it. His unwavering commitment to the Montserrat National Team and the beautiful game earned him respect from players and fans alike. His legacy, leadership, and memorable saves will forever be etched in our hearts.

To his family and loved ones, we extend our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May you find strength and peace in the love and memories shared.

Thank you, Corrin, for everything. You will always be one of our Emerald Boys.”

Born in London in 1988, Brooks-Meade began his football journey playing for Gladstone Rangers in North London, where his talent as a goalkeeper stood out early on. Friends and former teammates remember him for his seriousness on the field even as a child. Dadlijab’s tribute on Instagram recalled the significance of seeing a young Black goalkeeper with such presence and confidence:

“Corrin was serious even at that age and took his job serious… he wore the goalkeeper padded trousers 🤣 — that’s when I knew he was serious. He took his own goal kicks. He commanded his penalty box and was a talker. He was hard to score against!”

The tribute went on to highlight Corrin’s pride in representing Montserrat, despite being born in the UK:

“It wasn’t just that he played international football. It was that he played for Montserrat. Despite not being Montserratian myself, it was great that he was playing for his heritage. He was one of the Edmonton footballers that did something with his football talent. I’ve shed a tear for him this morning, I won’t lie.”

Corrin’s impact extended beyond the field. Clubs, friends, and supporters have poured out their grief online. Comments from teams and fans echoed the same sentiments — sorrow at the sudden loss and immense pride in what he represented.

From the official Instagram of Elevate Leicester, the tribute read:

“We Love You Big C 😔

What a pleasure it was to share all them trips across the Caribbean. A great man on the pitch and off the pitch. You will be truly missed!”

Messages from fans like woodzy_goodz and emeraldispicecaters664 expressed disbelief and heartbreak:

“This hurts bad 💔🥲”

“My prayers go out to the family. This is really sad 😞”

Corrin Brooks-Meade was more than a goalkeeper. He was a symbol of pride for Montserrat and the Caribbean diaspora — showing that passion, discipline, and heart can take you from the local pitches of North London to the international stage.

Details of funeral arrangements will be shared by the family when available.

