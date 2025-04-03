Montserrat Showcased at SMART 2025

(press release)

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) is pleased to announce its participation at the 17th edition of the Sint Maarten/Saint Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART), which takes place from March 31st to April 4th, 2025, at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa in St. Maarten. Representing Montserrat at this event is Ms. Cherise Aymer, Market Development Officer. As the largest travel platform in the Northeastern Caribbean, SMART brings together key players from the tourism industry to foster business opportunities and showcase destinations.

SMART serves as a crucial networking event, allowing local and regional tourism stakeholders to engage with international tour operators, online travel agencies (OTAs), hoteliers, destination management companies (DMCs), excursion providers, travel agents, and media representatives.

Delegates attending SMART 2025 include representatives from over twenty-eight destinations across the Caribbean, North and South America, and Europe.

By participating in SMART, Montserrat gains a vital platform to promote its unique tourism offerings, positioning the island as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic Caribbean experiences. Ms. Aymer has begun engagement with industry professionals to

strengthen partnerships, increase Montserrat’s visibility, and attract new business opportunities that will benefit the island’s tourism sector.

“The SMART Tradeshow is a significant opportunity for Montserrat to connect with key tourism stakeholders and expand our market reach, ensuring our island remains on the radar for travelers seeking a unique getaway,” said Cherise Aymer.

She added, “Many are excited about our partnership with WINAIR and eager to explore new experiences for their guests and clients. Meetings with WINAIR, the St. Maarten Tourism Office, and the Commercial Director of Princess Juliana Airport have been incredibly welcoming, with great enthusiasm for the new route. Being at SMART is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Montserrat’s unique offerings, strengthen key industry connections, and boost the island’s visibility among travelers seeking authentic experiences.

As Montserrat continues to enhance its tourism offerings, participation in SMART 2025 underscores the island’s commitment to strategic market engagement, strengthening relationships with travel professionals, and driving sustainable tourism growth. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to rekindle ties with St. Maarten/St. Martin as we prepare to restart WINAIR services from that destination.

For more information on Montserrat’s tourism initiatives, visit www.visitmontserrat.com or follow us on social media @Montserrattourismauthority.

