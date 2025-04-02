Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Expresses Deep Gratitude to Governor Sarah Tucker and Husband Howard

(press release)

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. extends its heartfelt appreciation to Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker and her husband Howard for their steadfast support and generosity during their three-year tenure on the island. As they prepare to depart Montserrat on Tuesday, April 8, the charity reflects on their invaluable contributions to breast cancer awareness and support initiatives.

Throughout their time in Montserrat, Governor Tucker and her husband actively championed the cause of breast cancer awareness, participating in the annual walk, attending breast health check events, fundraising dinners, and community meetings. They also used their platforms to encourage men and women to prioritise their health. Their advocacy extended beyond presence, as they also provided financial contributions to further the charity’s mission of funding mammogram exams for women in need.

“The Board of Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. is deeply grateful to Governor Tucker and Mr. Tucker for their unwavering commitment to our cause,” said Sonia Charles, President of Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. “Their participation, encouragement, and generosity have left a lasting impact on our community. We sincerely thank them for standing with us in the fight against breast cancer and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

With the successful establishment of on-island mammogram services, Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. has fulfilled its primary mission of ensuring access to life-saving screenings for local women. As a result, the charity will be concluding its operations, having achieved this milestone. We are immensely grateful for the support of the community, donors, and partners who made this possible. While this chapter closes, new health initiatives will be launched soon to continue advocating for wellness and early detection in Montserrat.

