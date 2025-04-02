Donaldson Romeo MLA Presents Infant Car Seats to Glendon Hospital, Calls for Road Safety Legislation

A recent series of road accidents, including one involving a newborn baby travelling home from the Glendon Hospital, has sparked calls for improved road safety measures. In response, Donaldson Romeo presented six infant car seats to the hospital’s maternity ward as part of the newly launched Bramble-Ferreira Infant Car Seat (BFICS) Program.

The initiative was founded by two Montserratian couples, Vernon and Gloriadine Bramble, and Dr. Leonard and Hillerine Ferreira, who were visiting the island when they witnessed the concerning rise in accidents.

“We are hoping that the Government of Montserrat will see value in our proposal. The Bramble-Ferreira Infant Car Seat (BFICS) program is a request for the decision makers to establish a policy that all newborn babies leave the hospital in an infant car seat,” the Bramble-Ferreira families stated in a written proposal.

Mr. Romeo, who delivered the donated car seats, expressed appreciation for the families’ swift and benevolent action.

The need for improved safety measures is a personal matter for the Opposition member, who was recently involved in a road accident. “On my way to a funeral two weeks ago, the vehicle I was in overturned, leaving me facing the ground while the driver was held above me by his seat belt,” he recounted. “Had it not been for the seat belt, the driver could have fallen on me, causing serious harm.”

Given the increasing number of accidents, Romeo is advocating for legislation requiring infant car seats for newborns and young children, as well as mandatory seat belt use for all passengers.

“It is incumbent on me as an elected representative of the people, to call for legislation that requires the use of safety car seats for babies and young children, as well as legislation requiring all adults (passengers and drivers) to always wear seatbelts,” he said. In the meantime, Mr. Romeo urged the public to drive carefully, always wear seat belts, and have young children seated safely in the back of vehicles.

