Scriber’s Adventures Launches Online Booking, Marking New Step for Montserrat Tourism

Visitors planning a trip to Montserrat can now book and pay for guided tours online for the first time through a locally operated tour company, following the launch of a redesigned website by Scriber’s Adventures.

The new platform, available at scribersadventures.com, allows travellers to browse tours, select dates, and make secure online payments before arriving on island, bringing a level of convenience that has long been standard across many Caribbean destinations.

For Montserrat’s tourism industry, the development represents another step towards creating a more seamless visitor experience, particularly as the island seeks to grow stayover and cruise tourism.

Operated by veteran tour guide and conservationist James “Scriber” Daley MBE, Scriber’s Adventures has become one of the island’s best-known tourism businesses, introducing visitors to Montserrat’s unique blend of volcanic history, natural beauty, wildlife and culture.

The new website features the company’s full range of guided experiences, including the Blackwood Allen Trail, the challenging climb to Katy Hill, volcano and Plymouth viewing tours, and Scriber’s popular early morning birdwatching excursions in search of the endemic Montserrat Oriole.

Visitors can now view detailed itineraries, photographs, pricing information and available dates before making a booking online. Payments are processed securely through Stripe, while each reservation is personally reviewed and confirmed by Daley.

The relaunch also includes a dedicated section for cruise passengers, reflecting the increasing number of cruise calls to the island. The purpose-built shore excursion has been designed specifically around cruise schedules, with pickup from Little Bay, visits to Plymouth and the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, and guaranteed return to the ship before departure.

The ability for visitors to arrange tours before arriving on island is expected to improve trip planning and provide greater confidence for travellers considering Montserrat as a destination.

The website also introduces new communication tools, including a floating WhatsApp contact button and a streamlined contact page that combines email, telephone and enquiry form options.

The launch comes during a period of growing international visibility for both Daley and Montserrat.

In 2023, Daley featured prominently in the Channel 5 documentary Ben Fogle and the Buried City, which introduced viewers across the United Kingdom to Montserrat’s volcanic landscape and history through the eyes of a local guide.

The following year, he was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for services to the natural world and tourism in Montserrat.

Daley said the timing was right to modernise the company’s online presence as international awareness of Montserrat continues to grow.

The website will also serve as the launch platform for future experiences, including the planned Epic St Patrick’s Boat Tour, which is scheduled to open for bookings ahead of Montserrat’s 2027 St Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

The company is also encouraging former guests to leave reviews on TripAdvisor, noting that positive visitor feedback helps both local businesses and Montserrat’s wider tourism profile in international travel searches.

The website relaunch was supported by contributions from photographers, former guests and tourism partners, including the Montserrat Tourism Authority.

Tours are now available to book through the end of 2026, with additional dates expected to be added regularly.

For Montserrat, where much of the tourism industry remains heavily dependent on direct enquiries and manual bookings, the launch signals a move towards the type of digital visitor services increasingly expected by modern travellers and could provide a model for other tourism operators looking to expand their online presence.

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