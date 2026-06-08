Montserrat Joins UK Blue Belt Programme in Major Boost for Marine Conservation

Montserrat has officially joined the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme, securing access to international scientific expertise and technical support to strengthen the protection of the island’s marine environment.

The announcement was made on World Ocean Day as the programme marked its 10th anniversary, making Montserrat the fourth Caribbean UK Overseas Territory to join the initiative alongside Anguilla, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cayman Islands.

Known as the “Emerald Isle of the Caribbean”, Montserrat’s coastal waters support a rich diversity of marine life, including giant barrel sponges, often referred to as the “redwoods of the ocean”, and critically endangered hawksbill turtles. The island’s underwater landscapes have been shaped by decades of volcanic activity, creating unique habitats that support both biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Under the partnership, the Government of Montserrat has committed to protecting at least 20 per cent of its maritime zone. The Blue Belt Programme will provide scientific expertise and technical resources to help establish Marine Protected Areas, strengthen fisheries management, improve marine spatial planning, and modernise legislation governing the marine environment.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Reuben T. Meade, described the partnership as an investment in both the island’s natural resources and its future development.

“As a small island developing state, we understand intimately the value of our marine environment. This initiative represents more than environmental stewardship; it is an investment in the resilience and prosperity of our people.”

The announcement builds on work already underway between Montserrat and the Blue Belt Programme. In January 2026, the island hosted a Blue Belt team for a scoping workshop organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment. The visit focused on identifying priorities and developing a joint three-year work plan for practical support to marine management.

Discussions during the workshop centred on marine zoning and protection, marine spatial planning, habitat mapping, legislative updates, and strengthening local scientific and data collection capacity.

At the opening of that workshop, Governor Harriet Cross highlighted the global importance of the UK’s Overseas Territories in protecting biodiversity.

“The UK Overseas Territories are custodians of the planet’s most extraordinary and irreplaceable ecosystems,” she said, describing Montserrat as a regional leader in ocean stewardship.

Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports, John P. Osborne, said the partnership would help ensure that marine resources remain available for future generations.

“By working together to preserve our marine ecosystems, we are strengthening the resilience of our oceans and ensuring that future generations inherit healthy seas and sustainable opportunities.”

The Blue Belt Programme was launched in 2016 and has grown to support marine conservation across the UK’s Overseas Territories. Over the past decade, it has helped safeguard more than four million square kilometres of ocean, an area roughly equivalent to the size of the European Union, while contributing to global efforts to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

For Montserrat, participation in the programme comes at a critical time as Caribbean islands face increasing pressure from climate change, including rising sea levels, warming ocean temperatures, coral reef degradation and more intense hurricanes.

Officials say the partnership will not only support biodiversity conservation but also help build a more sustainable and resilient blue economy, benefiting fishers, coastal communities, tourism operators and future generations of Montserratians.

Source: UK overseas territory Montserrat joins Blue Belt Programme – Oceanographic

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