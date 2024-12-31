Scriber and MVO Director Make the King’s New Year’s Honours List 2025

Two outstanding Montserratian men have been included in His Majesty King Charles III, New Year’s Honours List 2025.

Published on Monday, December 30, 2024, it was revealed that Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) Dr. Graham Ryan and the island’s foremost environmental conservationist, James ‘Scriber’ Daley, had made the list.

Dr. Graham Ryan, OBE

Dr. Ryan, Director of the MVO, has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to Volcanology and Geothermal Physics. His career with the MVO began in 1996 when he joined as an intern during the critical period following the eruption of the Soufrière Hills Volcano. Over the decades, Dr. Ryan’s global academic and research contributions have been instrumental in advancing the understanding of Montserrat’s volcanic activity.

Beyond his work on volcanic monitoring, Dr. Ryan has played a pivotal role in exploring the island’s geothermal energy potential, offering sustainable solutions for Montserrat’s energy needs. His dedication to both scientific excellence and practical applications has positioned Montserrat as a hub for innovative volcanic research.

James ‘Scriber’ Daley, MBE

James ‘Scriber’ Daley has been named a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his decades-long commitment to Montserrat’s natural heritage and tourism. Widely regarded as the island’s foremost naturalist, Scriber has dedicated over 40 years to protecting Montserrat’s forest trails and educating visitors and residents about the island’s rich biodiversity.

As a passionate advocate for Montserrat’s flora, fauna, and wildlife, Scriber’s knowledge and experience have become a cornerstone of the island’s ecotourism. His guided hikes and conservation efforts have not only promoted sustainable tourism but also fostered a deeper appreciation for Montserrat’s unique environment.

A Proud Moment for Montserrat

The recognition of Dr. Ryan and Mr. Daley in the King’s Honours List reflects their exceptional dedication to Montserrat and its people. Their awards celebrate not just individual achievements but also the island’s resilience and potential in areas as diverse as scientific research and environmental conservation.

The Montserrat government and local community have extended heartfelt congratulations to the honourees.

“Huge congratulations to Graham and Scriber. Wonderful to see you both recognised by His Majesty for your contributions to Montserrat,” said Governor Sarah Tucker on Twitter at the announcement.

The honours list recognises people who have made achievements in public life and committed themselves to serving and helping the United Kingdom.

See the International and Overseas Territories list here.

