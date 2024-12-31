Terri Lyons Claims Another Regional Female Calypso Crown

The Regional Female Calypso crown is heading back to Trinidad and Tobago after another stellar night of music from nine of the Caribbean’s top voices.

Carnival City, Little Bay was electric with the sounds of the final calypso competition of the season – Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso on Monday, December 30.

Radio personality Basil Chambers and Lorraine Lewis were the MCs for the event and kept the crowd entertained.

Competing in two rounds this year were:

Tiffannie Skerritt-Flemming – Daughter of the Soil – Montserrat singing Modern Day Wedding and In Our Backyard. Chrystal Holder – Chrystal Cummins-Beckles – Barbados with Men in Crisis and De Proposal. Shanice Langford – Shanice – Dominica sang Citizen and Sister to Sister. Maggie Destouche – Maggie D – Montserrat performed The Warrior in Me and Evolution of Calypso. Althea Williams – Queen Singing Althea – Antigua & Barbuda sang What a Man Sow and Won’t Bow Down, Karene Asche – Karene Asche – Trinidad & Tobago sang No Excuse and Competition. Karisia Willet – Queen Independent – St. Kitts performed Look Inside the Home and I Have a Suggestion. Nashanda Charles – Shanda – Grenada sang #Concerned and We in Crises. Terri Lyons – Terri Lyons – Trinidad & Tobago delivered Black and Ugly and Ask Yuh Man.

The scores were shared with the audience after each performance in the first round. This turned out to be a premonition of the final results with the top three in round one, also claiming the top prizes at the end of the night.

At the end of the first round, Trinidad & Tobago’s Terri Lyons led with 630 points, with her country woman Karene Asche second with 616 points. Queen Independent of St. Kitts was third with 597.

They completed the competition with the following results:

Winner – Terri Lyons Trinidad and Tobago amassed 1268 points to grab the crown and US$5000.

1st runner up – Karene Asche Trinidad and Tobago got 1246 points and a US$2500 cash prize.

2nd runner up – Queen Independent St Kitts received 1142 points and US$1500.

Lyons also won the crown in 2022 and 2023.

“I am feeling honoured and loved. It’s a different feeling when you have a whole different island loves you also,” the queen told local reporters.

