The Queens Are Back – Regional Female Calypso Competition Tonight

Nine of the region’s top female calypsonians are ready to compete in tonight’s show at Carnival City.

The Queen of Queens: Regional Female Calypso Competition, one of the most anticipated shows on the Montserrat Carnival calendar will see some familiar faces return for the opportunity to perform and be crowned top female calypsonian.

The reigning queen is two-time winner Terri Lyons of Trinidad & Tobago. Her compatriot Karene Asche, has also claimed the crown twice and intends to ensure the crown returns to the twin-island state but on her head.

Below is the running order for both rounds and the songs they will perform in each.

Tiffannie Skerritt-Flemming – Daughter of the Soil – Montserrat | Modern Day Wedding | In Our Backyard Chrystal Holder – Chrystal Cummins-Beckles – Barbados | De Proposal | Men in Crisis Shanice Langford – Shanice – Dominica | Citizen | Sister to Sister Maggie Destouche – Maggie D – Montserrat | The Warrior in Me | Evolution of Calypso Althea Williams – Queen Singing Althea – Antigua & Barbuda |What a Man Sow | Won’t Bow Down Karene Asche – Karene Asche – Trinidad & Tobago | No Excuse | Competition Karisia Willet – Queen Independent – St. Kitts & Nevis | I Have a Suggestion | Look Inside the Home Nashanda Charles – Shanda – Grenada | Clamp Down | We in Crises Terri Lyons – Terri Lyons – Trinidad & Tobago | Black and Ugly | Ask Yuh Man

Tickets are available at the gate: $50 for Adults, $20 for Children under 16.

Watch the show on BakanalTV or listen live on www.zjbradio.com

Previous Winners

2023 – Terri Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago)

2022 – Terri Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago)

2021 – No competition

2020 – No competition

2019 – Karene Asche (Trinidad & Tobago)

2018 – Thalia (Antigua & Barbuda)

2017 – Karene Asche (Trinidad & Tobago)

2016 – Chrystal Cummings-Beckles-Holder (Barbados)

2014 – Chrystal Cummings-Beckles-Holder (Barbados)

2012 – Chrystal Cummings-Beckles-Holder (Barbados)

2011 – Menel (St. Lucia)

