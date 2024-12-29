Mauricia Barzey Crowned Miss Montserrat 2024

Montserrat has a new pageant queen. Mauricia Barzey was crowned Miss Montserrat in the early hours of Sunday after a very competitive evening.

The 19-year-old was voted Miss Photogenic by the photographers. She also won prizes for Best Interview and Best in Swimwear.

While she was not the top in each category, her consistent performance throughout the night allowed her to amass 790 points.

The first runner up was 19-year-old Carisa Brudy with 764 points. She also won the Best Swimwear segment.

The second runner-up, Danté Daniel took home the awards for Best Evening Wear and Best in Evening Wear with 763 points.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Winning the Miss Amity/Congeniality prize was 22-year-old Anna-Kay Turner. The police officer also claimed the prize for Best Performing Talent with her monologue.

Delegate #4 Essaline Martin wowed the crowed and the judges with her costume which depicted local flowers including the Montserrat orchid. Designed by Chadd Cumberbatch, Martin captured both awards for Best Spectacular Costume and Best in Spectacular Costume.

*Photos by Fenty Photos for Discover Montserrat

Listen to the pageant recording here.

Share this: Facebook

X

