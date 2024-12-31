Sylk Captures His Fourth Calypso Crown

Garnett “Sylk” Thompson got his wish of winning a back to back calypso crown, when he captured the Calypso Monarch Finals top spot on Sunday night.

“This was my first time getting it back to back, so that was a wonderful feeling,” Thompson said during an interview on ZJB Radio with Little Lenny. “I was just a bit shaky with the band on Only in Montserrat as I thought the band wasn’t playing it well at all in the bandhouse. I just went out there and did what I had to do.”

This is the fourth crown for Sylk, who has been singing since the age of 15. The singer said he was a bit surprised that so many veterans chose not to enter but figured they were choosing to leave the crown for him.

With so many of the island’s top calypsonians missing in action, it was easy for Lloyd “Bimsha” Francis, who is not a regular on the calypso scene to win three of the special prizes and also claim the first runner-up position. Young Kimari “Proklaima” Kirnon, who has been steadily improving year on year captured the second runner-up spot.

Sylk said he enjoyed the performances from Bimsha and Proklaima and also that of Destiny, one of three women in the finals. “Everyone did well,” he said.

Now that the carnival season is drawing to a close, Sylk has his eyes on going back to Anguilla in August 2025, where he says he has unfinished business. He shared that he expected to have placed in one of the top positions in last year’s competition, so is looking forward to returning and going after the Leeward Islands Calypso crown.

The monarch said he hopes that the veterans will return next year as they are needed. He expressed his thanks to his fans for their continuous support throughout the years.

The 2024 Calypso Finals results are as follows:

Garnett Thompson (Sylk) – 908 points

Lloyd Francis (Bimshaw) – 879 points

Kimari Kirnon (Proklaima) – 876 points

Maggie Destouche (Maggie D) – 833 points

Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt-Flemming (Daughter of the Soil) – 821 points

Kenneth Greenaway (Yogi Laser) – 816 points

Alvin Duberry (Dardo) – 789 points

Destiny Weekes (Destiny) – 786 points

Oswald Carty (Ozzie Blu) – 737 points

Kevin Farrell (King Nattie-Negus) – 719 points

Calypso Finals Special Prizes

Crowd Favourite – William “Ruler” Morraine Award: Bimsha

Bimsha Most Creative Calypso – Denise Philip Award: Proklaima – House in the Valley

Proklaima – House in the Valley Most Improved Calypsonian: Bimsha

Bimsha Best Social Commentary – Justin “Hero” Cassell Award: Ozzie Blu

Ozzie Blu Best Festive Song: Dardo – Give Us More

Dardo – Give Us More Most Melodious Song – Everton “Reality” Weekes Award: Sylk

Sylk Best Newcomer: Jimmy Calypso

Jimmy Calypso Best Arranged Song – The Kharl Markham Award: Proklaima – The Oracle of Night

Proklaima – The Oracle of Night Best Written Calypso – The Randy Greenaway Award: Bimsha – Me Waste Me X

Bimsha – Me Waste Me X Most Comical/Jovial Song – The Desmond ‘Undertaker’ Davis Award: Bulldozer – Kamala Get Trumped

