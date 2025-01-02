Montserrat Carnival 2024 Ends with Vibrant Parade Day – All the Winners Inside

Montserrat Carnival 2024 ended with a spectacular road parade from Bank of Montserrat Limited in Brades to Carnival City in Little Bay on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The road parade began late but the patience of roadside viewers was rewarded with colourful and lively groups.

The parade saw the largest number of groups participating post pandemic. However, it also showed a shift away from costumed groups to T-shirts and more affordable carnival wear.

A new group, Fete Sey Lavie won for having the largest group on the road with 146 revellers.

Other groups included the Margetson Memorial Home with five participants, the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) Revellers, and the Next Level Dancers.

Island Diva Mas was the only costumed troupe on the road. They offered three costume designs this year under the Spirit of D’Festival theme. The costumes depicted their interpretation of a Montserrat Masquerade, a pageant queen and kaiso.

The addition of the Miss Montserrat pageant delegates in costume was a refreshing sight. Miss Montserrat Mauricia Barzey wore her crown along with her spectacular costume with the red and green plumes and glittering red boots. The first and second runner-ups were also on the road in their costumes from the pageant. The Best Costume winner Essaline Martin wore her piece and danced with the MABA Revellers.

Calypso Finals winner Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, Junior Calypso Monarch Sheyviona Thomas, the Jumpy Soca monarchs Lyrical Tool and D’Vicious were at the front of the parade in convertibles.

Making an appearance for the first time in the parade was the new Davy Hill Community Junior Masquerades, led by Groovy Soca monarch Keithroy “De Bear” Morson.

Montserrat Carnival 2024 was organised by the Montserrat Arts Council, along with private community groups and promoters. December is popular month for families to reunite on island. The Salem community once again hosted their Salem Day along with an awards evening, a pyjama party, and live concert featuring Calypsonian Crazy from Trinidad & Tobago.

There was also Nite of Pan, featuring local orchestras from the schools and the community, the Emerald Community Singers Christmas concert, as well as numerous church and school Christmas concerts and competitions.

Arts Council officials thanked everyone for making the carnival a success and encouraged increased participation and sponsorship for future events.

The next major festival on the calendar is St. Patrick’s Festival slated for March 8 to 17, 2025.

Below are a few photos from the parade. More images available on our Facebook and Instagram accounts.

All the Winners

Parade Day Prizes

First to Launch – Island Diva Mas

Largest Troupe – Fete Sey Lavie (146 members)

Spirit of Carnival – Island Diva Mas

Stage Presentation – Fete Sey Lavie

Listen to the closing ceremony here.

Miss Montserrat 2024

Winner – Mauricia Barzey

– Mauricia Barzey 1st runner-up – Carisa Brudy

– Carisa Brudy 2nd runner-up – Danté Daniel

Miss Montserrat Special Prizes

Miss Amity/Congeniality – Anna-Kay Turner

– Anna-Kay Turner Miss Photogenic – Mauricia Barzey

– Mauricia Barzey Best Interview – Mauricia Barzey

– Mauricia Barzey Best Spectacular Costume – Essaline Martin

– Essaline Martin Best in Spectacular Costume – Essaline Martin

– Essaline Martin Best in Swimwear – Mauricia Barzey

– Mauricia Barzey Best Swimwear – Carisa Brudy

– Carisa Brudy Best Performing Talent – Anna-Kay Turner

– Anna-Kay Turner Best Evening Wear – Danté Daniel

– Danté Daniel Best in Evening Wear – Danté Daniel

Listen to the pageant recording here.

Calypso Monarch

Winner – Garnett “Sylk” Thompson

– Garnett “Sylk” Thompson 1st runner-up – Lloyd “Bimsha” Francis

– Lloyd “Bimsha” Francis 2nd runner-up – Kimari “Proklaima” Kirnon

Calypso Finals Special Prizes

Crowd Favourite – William “Ruler” Morraine Award: Bimsha

Bimsha Most Creative Calypso – Denise Philip Award: Proklaima – House in the Valley

Proklaima – House in the Valley Most Improved Calypsonian: Bimsha

Bimsha Best Social Commentary – Justin “Hero” Cassell Award: Ozzie Blu

Ozzie Blu Best Festive Song: Dardo – Give Us More

Dardo – Give Us More Most Melodious Song – Everton “Reality” Weekes Award: Sylk

Sylk Best Newcomer: Jimmy Calypso

Jimmy Calypso Best Arranged Song – The Kharl Markham Award: Proklaima – The Oracle of Night

Proklaima – The Oracle of Night Best Written Calypso – The Randy Greenaway Award: Bimsha – Me Waste Me X

Bimsha – Me Waste Me X Most Comical/Jovial Song – The Desmond ‘Undertaker’ Davis Award: Bulldozer – Kamala Get Trumped

Listen to the Calypso Finals here.

Soca Monarch

Groovy Soca Monarch

Winner – Keithroy “De Bear” Morson – Just Like Dat

1st runner-up – Alvin “Dardo” – Bad Company

2nd runner-up – Shaquille “Vybz It” White

Groovy Soca Monarch Special Prizes

Best New Artist – Shaquille “Vybz It” White

– Shaquille “Vybz It” White Soca Spirit – Patrick “Dardo” Duberry

Patrick “Dardo” Duberry Dyllon Lighta Cassell Groove Master – Shaquille “Vybz It” White

– Shaquille “Vybz It” White Crowd Favourite – Shaquille “Vybz It” White

– Shaquille “Vybz It” White Most Energetic Performance – Patrick “Dardo” Duberry

– Patrick “Dardo” Duberry Most Improved – Patrick “Dardo” Duberry

– Patrick “Dardo” Duberry Most Comedic – Sanjarion “Sanjarion” Prince

– Sanjarion “Sanjarion” Prince Justin Hero Cassell Most Groovy – Kevin “King Nattie Negus” Farrell

Jumpy Soca Monarch

Winner – Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney – No Feelings

– Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney – No Feelings 1st Runner-up – Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George – Stress Free

– Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George – Stress Free 2nd Runner-up – Keithroy “De Bear” Morson – A Peeping

Jumpy Soca Monarch Special Prizes

Best New Artist – Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George

– Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George Soca Spirit – Samran “Nyne” Woodley

– Samran “Nyne” Woodley Vibes Master – Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney

– Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney Crowd Favourite – Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney

– Kenville “Lyrikal Tool” Winspere & Dyvaun “D’Vicious” Sweeney Most Jumpy – Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George

– Stephaun “Shella”Harris & Jordesh “Big Gee” George Most Improved – Sanjarion “Sanjarion” Prince

– Sanjarion “Sanjarion” Prince Most Comedic – Brian “I-Cultural” Charles

Listen to the ZJB coverage of the 2024 Soca Monarch competition here.

Regional Female Calypso Monarch

Winner – Terri Lyons – Trinidad & Tobago

– Terri Lyons – Trinidad & Tobago 1st runner-up – Karene Asche – Trinidad & Tobago

– Karene Asche – Trinidad & Tobago 2nd runner-up – Karicia “Queen Independent” Willett – St. Kitts

Listen to the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition here.

