Save the Date – St. Patrick’s Festival 2025

The draft of the 2025 edition of St. Patrick’s Festival has been released.
The official festival dates are March 8 to 17, 2025.
No ferry service has been announced and it is unlikely that one will be available in time, based on the issues raised late last year by Premier Reuben T. Meade. Anyone wishing to visit the island for the festival should contact the two airlines which provide air access, FlyMontserrat and SVG – ABM Air.
The following events have been announced by promoters. We will update the schedule as more details become available.
Friday, March 7
- Blue Jeans (TribeStar Promotions) – TBA – EC$25
Saturday, March 8
- Lighting of The Symbolic Flame – Cudjoe Head
- 664Streetz – Pull Up & Lyme
- Sneakers & Jersey (Desert Storm)
Sunday March 9
- Preedy (Chess Empire Boozey Brunch) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm
Monday, March 10
- Matrixx Dance Company – Our Story – Montserrat Cultural Centre
- Mek e Place Nice (Choppa Lyfe Promotion) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm – EC$65
- Neon Wear (MAK2)
Tuesday, March 11
- DHP – 3×3 Basketball Tournament
- DJ Kenny B – Night of Comedy
Wednesday, March 12
- St. Patrick’s Lecture Series
- Bring Yo Selecta and Forward (Chuch Gut Entertainment )- Good Life Night Club – 10pm – From EC$65
Thursday, March 13
- Leprechaun’s Revenge (Hypnotik Montserrat) – TBA
Friday, March 14
- Ole School Ball – Vue Pointe Hotel – 8pm (Raises funds for Meals on Wheels)
- All White – Diamonds and Ice – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 10pm until – From EC$80
Saturday, March 15
- Scriber’s Hike – 6am
- It’s Fashion by Molly – TBA
- Valiant/Signal Band (Stratify) – Salem Park – Tickets From EC$120
Sunday March 16
- St. Patrick’s Day Church Service – Roman Catholic Church, Lookout – 9am
- Emerald Brunch by Peaches – TBA
- Skinny Fabulous (JTM Promotions) – Salem Park – EC$100
Monday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day (National Holiday)
- J’ouvert – Salem Main Road – 5am – 10am
- Heritage Feast – Salem Village – noon until
- St. Patrick’s Day Paradem – TBA
- Junior Calypso Monarch – TBA
Wednesday, March 19
- “Plate Tart & Cocoa Tea” – Spoken Word by Chadd, Ann Marie & Alliouagana Pearl – TBA