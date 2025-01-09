Save the Date – St. Patrick’s Festival 2025

The draft of the 2025 edition of St. Patrick’s Festival has been released.

The official festival dates are March 8 to 17, 2025.

No ferry service has been announced and it is unlikely that one will be available in time, based on the issues raised late last year by Premier Reuben T. Meade. Anyone wishing to visit the island for the festival should contact the two airlines which provide air access, FlyMontserrat and SVG – ABM Air.

The following events have been announced by promoters. We will update the schedule as more details become available.

Friday, March 7

Blue Jeans (TribeStar Promotions) – TBA – EC$25

Saturday, March 8

Lighting of The Symbolic Flame – Cudjoe Head

664Streetz – Pull Up & Lyme

Sneakers & Jersey (Desert Storm)

Sunday March 9

Preedy (Chess Empire Boozey Brunch) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm

Monday, March 10

Matrixx Dance Company – Our Story – Montserrat Cultural Centre

Mek e Place Nice (Choppa Lyfe Promotion) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm – EC$65

Neon Wear (MAK2)

Tuesday, March 11

DHP – 3×3 Basketball Tournament

DJ Kenny B – Night of Comedy

Wednesday, March 12

St. Patrick’s Lecture Series

Bring Yo Selecta and Forward (Chuch Gut Entertainment )- Good Life Night Club – 10pm – From EC$65

Thursday, March 13

Leprechaun’s Revenge (Hypnotik Montserrat) – TBA

Friday, March 14

Ole School Ball – Vue Pointe Hotel – 8pm (Raises funds for Meals on Wheels)

All White – Diamonds and Ice – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 10pm until – From EC$80

Saturday, March 15

Scriber’s Hike – 6am

It’s Fashion by Molly – TBA

Valiant/Signal Band (Stratify) – Salem Park – Tickets From EC$120

Sunday March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Church Service – Roman Catholic Church, Lookout – 9am

Emerald Brunch by Peaches – TBA

Skinny Fabulous (JTM Promotions) – Salem Park – EC$100

Monday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day (National Holiday)

J’ouvert – Salem Main Road – 5am – 10am

Heritage Feast – Salem Village – noon until

St. Patrick’s Day Paradem – TBA

Junior Calypso Monarch – TBA

Wednesday, March 19

“Plate Tart & Cocoa Tea” – Spoken Word by Chadd, Ann Marie & Alliouagana Pearl – TBA

Share this: Facebook

X

