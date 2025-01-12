Meet the New Miss Montserrat Mauricia Barzey

Montserrat’s newest pageant queen is 19-year-old Mauricia Barzey of Lookout. Barzey captured the crown at the December 28, 2024 competition from her consistency throughout the night.

The work of Miss Montserrat began immediately, with the new queen participating in the prize presentations for the Calypso monarch, the Queen of Queens Regional Female Competition and on Parade Day.

Barzey also took to the road in her stunning costume of red and green along with other pageant delegates.

We caught up with her shortly after her win to discuss her road to the crown and what comes next.

Q – What has the journey been like from deciding to enter the pageant to competition night?

A – The journey within the Miss Montserrat pageant has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From the gala debut back in March, there were many unexpected obstacles and victorious moments. However, I must say it was worth every single step. I have no regrets, and if I were to do it again, I would do it exactly the same. If it weren’t for this little push, I wouldn’t have discovered this new side of myself or found the bond of friendship I’ve made with my fellow pageant sisters.

Q – What was the toughest part of preparation?

A – I must say that the toughest parts of preparing for the show were self-motivation and confidence. As the show approached, there was a point where I started to second-guess myself. With all the pressure, I began experiencing a so-called “blanket of doubt” hovering over me. This is why I am especially grateful for my chaperone, Vanice Tuitt (Miss Montserrat 2019), who helped me shake it off and continued to guide me, particularly leading up to the night of the show.

Q – How did you feel about your performance prior to the winners being announced?

A – I believe my performances went far beyond my expectations. Funny enough, I was calm from start to finish—up until the award ceremony. That’s when I started to feel nervous and had “bubble guts.” I think this was because I finally took the advice of my team and assistant chaperone, Siobhan, to just have fun. She told me, “You’re going to shock yourself, so just have fun.” That’s exactly what I did, and I’ll always thank her for that little piece of advice.

Q – What are your future educational and professional goals?

A – Academically, I want to continue pursuing my lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian, which stems from my deep love for animals. However, I have decided to put it on hold until all my pageant duties are fulfilled next year. As Queen, I have many ideas and plans that I want to accomplish during my reign. I know that for these goals to be achieved, they will require my full attention.

Q – Any advice for other young women who may want to enter the pageant?

A – I know there are many young women who may feel the same way I once did—that a Queen show is too much of a commitment and that they’re not good enough. My advice remains: if it’s something you truly want to do and a chance for you to make an impact, then go for it. Don’t let anyone deter you otherwise. I am living proof of what it means to chase your dreams and go far beyond what you think you’re capable of. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Miss Montserrat is scheduled to compete in the Miss OECS Pageant on January 31, at Winsdor Park Stadium in Dominica.

Follow her journey on Facebook here.

Share this: Facebook

X

