Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival Preparations in Full Swing

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is gearing up for another exciting St. Patrick’s Festival, with registration now open for several key activities, including the Junior Calypso Competition, the Heritage Day Parade, and vendor booths for the Heritage Feast.

Marketing Officer Jayesh Sadhwani emphasised the importance of early registration to ensure smooth planning and participation. Registration is now open for the Junior Calypso Competition, slated for March 17 at the Heritage Village in Salem. Young performers across three age categories: 6 to 10, 11 to 14, and 15 to 18 are encouraged to register early and select a song of their choice for the competition.

Registration is also open for troupes and groups interested in participating in the vibrant Heritage Day Parade. Sadhwani highlighted the importance of these contributions, which showcase Montserrat’s rich culture and creativity during the festival’s signature events.

Additionally, vendors are encouraged to secure a booth or hut for the Heritage Feast, a key attraction of the festivities, where food, crafts, and cultural exhibits draw crowds from Montserrat and beyond.

In another exciting development, the second edition of the festival calendar will be released on January 31, with over 43 events currently scheduled. Private promoters, individuals, and community organisations are urged to submit their events by January 30 to be included in this comprehensive guide. After this deadline, a fee will apply for late additions.

“The festival calendar will also be displayed on billboards in Antigua and St. Maarten, providing regional exposure for the events,” Sadhwani shared.

For more information or to register for activities, contact the Montserrat Arts Council at (664) 491-8555 or email info@artscouncil.ms.

The St. Patrick’s Festival remains one of Montserrat’s premier cultural celebrations, blending history, heritage, and community spirit in a week of lively events and meaningful reflections.

