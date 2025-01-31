Guide to Experiencing Montserrat’s 2025 St. Patrick’s Festival

Ready to find out why Montserrat makes a national celebration of St. Patrick’s Festival and why you should attend? Then keep reading.

When is St. Patrick’s Festival?

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Festival will be held from March 8 to 17. However, there are always fringe events which lead up to and after the event. March 17 is a public holiday.

Why Does Montserrat Celebrate St. Patrick’s Festival?

Montserrat’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Festival is linked to the history of enslavement of African people. In 1768, a group of the enslaved planned a rebellion to coincide with the March 17th celebration that was being held at Government House. However, their plans were uncovered and nine of the rebels were killed and about 30 others were jailed and banished from Montserrat.

St. Patrick’s Day became a public holiday in 1985. However, the journey to making it a day to honour the martyrs began in the 70s.

Over the years, due to various groups and individuals, the festival has evolved beyond cultural activities such as the lecture and the Heritage Feast to international shows, fetes with multiple DJs and fundraising events and competitions.

While you will see the island’s ‘Irish connection’ in the use of the four-leaf clovers, leprechauns and gold bullions, the primary focus is to celebrate the efforts of our foreparents to free their people from enslavement. The Irish were said to be the cruelest slave masters.

Getting to Montserrat

By Ferry – There is no ferry service available for the 2025 festival. However, rough seas often make coming by ferry during the March festival a challenge.

By Air – Flights to Montserrat from Antigua typically take about 20 minutes.

There are three airlines providing service during the St. Patrick’s Festival season.

Fly Montserrat

The local airline flies daily between Antigua and Montserrat. Additional flights are added as needed. Contact them to get on wait lists for days which may be full.

Book online at www.flymontserrat.com | email – info@flymontserrat.com | Call – 1-664-491-3434

Flight Schedule:

Flies daily between Antigua and Montserrat

Book your flights via their web portal at booknow.bmnsvgairways.com

Flight Schedule:

Daily

Office at John A. Osborne Airport or call : 1-664-392-3877

WINAIR

Tickets are available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal (https://www.winair.sx/ ) or any local travel agent. The cost per one-way ticket on the Antigua-Montserrat route (ANU- MNI) is USD$110, and a return ticket is USD$220. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.

A one-way ticket on the St. Maarten-Montserrat route (SXM-MNI) or vice versa is USD$135.00. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.

February Flight Schedule:

• 11th, 18th, 25th: SXM-ANU-MNI / MNI-ANU-SXM

• 14th, 21st, 28th: SXM-MNI-SXM (once daily)

March Flight Schedule:

• March 4th – March 26th (3x each morning)

Remember, you will be weighed at check-in in Antigua and Montserrat when you are departing. Check-in closes one hour before the departure time.

Your idea of what is essential may mean that you’ve got additional luggage. This could impact whether all your baggage arrives with you.

Where Should I Stay in Montserrat?

As many of the people who return home are Montserratians or friends of, they commonly stay with friends and family when they come.

Finding accommodation for rent for the festival can be challenging if arrangements are not made early.

Montserrat offers a limited selection of villas, small hotels, apartments, and bed & breakfasts. You can find a listing on AirBnB.

Check out online Facebook Groups like Beg, Borrow, Buy, Sell Montserrat, Montserrat Marketplace, and Montserrat Connection to ask for other options or to see what is available.

The official tourism website has the most comprehensive list of approved Places to Stay.

Where to Eat?

You may have heard that Goat Water is our national dish and there is sure to be lots of it on sale during the festival. However, you don’t need to wait until Heritage Feast to sample this tasty delight.

Restaurants and Cook Shops

Every Friday, cookshops like The Boiling Point aka Miss Juliet at the Little Bay Market serve Goat Water. Uncle John at The People’s Place at Hilltop also cooks this national dish on a Friday. Pat West fills the gap effortlessly on Saturdays. It is best to order hers in advance to avoid disappointment.

Montserrat has numerous cook shops and restaurants in the North and South of the island.

Between Brades and Little Bay, you will find places where you can dine in or pick up only. Depending on how many people have returned for the festival, wait times at restaurants may be longer than normal.

For people who need to eat at regular intervals due to health reasons, consider planning meals in advance and cooking at home.

Get a list of supermarkets and grocery stores here.

There are often pop-up roadside events from Carr’s Bay corner and on the main road towards Marine Village in Little Bay. These often provide more traditional foods such as ducana, coconut dumpling, saltfish and fried fish. Pay attention to social media to find out when these events will be happening.

To the South of the islands, reservations are necessary for Isles Bay Beach Bar, Olveston House and Watermelon Cottage. Andrea’s Takeaway in Salem provides local and Jamaican cuisine and comfortable outdoor dining.

We love our lard bread in Montserrat. Here are local bakeries where you can buy some.

What to Budget For?

$$$ in case you need to overnight in Antigua due to your flight schedule or missed flights.

$$ eating out. Meals can run between XCD $25 to $100 each depending on where you are dining.

$$$ event tickets. Early bird tickets are a good deal if you can get them to stretch your funds. This year, tickets for most of the official and fringe events can be purchased online at TicketPulse.

You can also purchase at the gate as they are rarely sold out.

$$ Souvenirs and T-Shirts –

$$ Heritage Feast requires its own line item in your budget as there will be so much to sample. Not only local foods, but there are booths featuring other Caribbean specialities and world foods.

$$ A SIM. If you don’t plan to roam, then you will need to purchase a local SIM from either Digicel in Brades or FLOW in Sweeney’s. Consider purchasing an eSIM in Antigua from Digicel.

$$ Taking the bus or a taxi. See official rates here.

What to Bring?

Several of the events are themed and what to wear is in the title. (Check the schedule below.)

Events inside the Cultural Centre lend themselves to sparkle and heels. Outside, events such as All White may require a bit of sparkle, but remember you are standing all night and into the morning.

Bring bathing suits and coverups for wet fetes and days at the beach.

A denim jacket, wrap or hoodie may be necessary for late night events which are all outdoors.

Hiking boots if you want to check out our trails.

A water bottle. Our water is clean to drink from the tap. Fill up in your house or at Runaway Ghaut when you are out and about.

Getting Around

There is no regularly scheduled public transportation system to get around on the island.

Bus times are random and at the whim of the driver. Some bus services will offer special rates and times for the festival.

A taxi service is available. See the rates as a guide.

Renting a car is recommended. However, there is a limited number of vehicles available, and they are booked early. Check with your accommodation to see if they have vehicles for rent or know a service you can call.

If you have a foreign license, you will need to apply for a temporary driver’s license. You can do this online at https://drivers.gov.ms.

What is the Weather Like in March?

Montserrat in March is beautiful. Lots of clear blue skies and the green is really greening. There may be a few showers of rain but mostly it is dry and warm.

Even late nights in the park will be comfortable but it doesn’t hurt to bring along a denim jacket or light wrap just in case the temperature drops. (Our idea of temps dropping is 79 degrees Fahrenheit and below.)

Seas tend to be rough during this time of the year and sea bathing may not be advisable.

Main Venues

Good Life Night Club – Little Bay – outside

Montserrat Cultural Centre, Little Bay – inside and out

Salem Park, Salem – outside

The Full Schedule

The schedule includes official events from the calendar as well as other community activities. Additional venues and ticket prices will be added as they become available.

Ticket Pulse is the official source of tickets for festival events and fetes.

Friday, March 7

Blue Jeans (TribeStar Promotions) – TBA – EC$25

Saturday, March 8

Lighting of The Symbolic Flame – Cudjoe Head

664Streetz – Pull Up & Lyme

Sneakers & Jersey (Desert Storm)

Sunday March 9

Preedy (Chess Empire Boozey Brunch) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm

Monday, March 10

Matrixx Dance Company – Our Story – Montserrat Cultural Centre

Mek e Place Nice (Choppa Lyfe Promotion) – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 12pm – EC$65

Neon Wear (MAK2)

Tuesday, March 11

DHP – 3×3 Basketball Tournament

DJ Kenny B – Night of Comedy

Big People Party featuring 3 Cylinder Band – Good Life Night Club – 10pm – from EC$50

Wednesday, March 12

St. Patrick’s Lecture Series

Bring Yo Selecta and Forward (Chuch Gut Entertainment)- Good Life Night Club – 10pm – From EC$65

Thursday, March 13

Leprechaun’s Revenge (Hypnotik Montserrat) – Good Life Night Club Parking Lot – 10om – From EC$40

Friday, March 14

Ole School Ball – Vue Pointe Hotel – 8pm until 2am (Raises funds for Meals on Wheels)

All White – Diamonds and Ice – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 10pm until – From EC$80

Saturday, March 15

Scriber’s Hike – 6am

It’s Fashion by Molly – TBA

Valiant/Signal Band/Kerwin Dubois (Stratify) – Salem Park – Tickets From EC$120

Sunday March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Church Service – Roman Catholic Church, Lookout – 9am

Emerald Brunch by Peaches – TBA

Skinny Fabulous (JTM Promotions) – Salem Park – EC$100

Monday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day (National Holiday)

Leprechaun’s Dust – MSS to Salem – 5am – 10am – $175 or $250 (with monokini)

Heritage Feast – Salem Village – noon until

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – TBA

Junior Calypso Monarch – 5pm

Fire in Strat Link Up – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 10pm

Wednesday, March 19

“Plate Tart & Cocoa Tea” – Spoken Word by Chadd, Ann Marie & Alliouagana Pearl – TBA

What To Do in An Emergency

The Police & Fire Station are located within walking distance of Salem Park and the location for the Heritage Feast. Emergency personnel will also be at the official events.

Call – 999

The A&E is located at Glendon Hospital in St. John’s.

Tree blossoms can be a source of irritation. If you need allergy medication, Lee’s Pharmacy is in Brades.

Just in Case:

Your luggage was left behind? Ensure that you have a spare set of clothing in your carryon. Your luggage could arrive days late depending on the carrier and the amount of people who they are accommodating. (Ensure they have your contact number to call when it arrives. But also follow up even if they do not call.)

You Ran Out of Cash and the Bank is Closed? The local bank ATMs do not accept any credit cards. You will need to use your card at local stores and events which provide a card machine. Some supermarkets like Victor’s Montserrat in Davy Hill will give you cash back for a fee.

Connect with us:

Tag us in your festival photos by using #greenweek2025 @discovermontserrat on Instagram or @discovermni on Facebook.

If this guide has been helpful, let us know by sending us a message via social media.

If you wish to advertise in the guide or on socials, read more here.

