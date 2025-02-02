Miss Montserrat Mauricia Barzey Participates in First Regional Pageant

Miss Montserrat 2024/25 Mauricia Barzey returned to Montserrat on Saturday afternoon following a stellar performance at the Miss OECS Pageant in Dominica on Friday night.

Barzey was one of five Caribbean beauties vying for the title in the regional competition from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

She is the first Miss Montserrat to compete in the pageant since it was revived in 2019.

While the 19-year-old was not named in the top three, viewers felt she represented the island well and sent congratulations to her online.

“I feel very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of such an experience,” Barzey told Discover Montserrat, following her return. “I believe it is a stepping stone for me as I continue to progress through my journey. It was also great preparation for the regional competition in the summer.”

Miss Montserrat won best promotional video. The almost three-minute video produced by Hypnotik Graphics, showcases the island. She was chaperoned by Vanice Tuitt and Ronel White was her makeup artist.

The pageant was won by Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer. Miss St. Lucia Timiqua Deterville was first runner-up with Miss St. Vincent & the Grenadies Lisha Beache second runner-up.

“I have formed new relationships and bonds with amazing young women whom I can proudly call my friends and sisters. It’s an experience that I will never trade for anything,” Miss Montserrat added.

