Legislative Department Launches Competition on Montserrat’s Political Legacy

The Legislative Department has launched a new essay competition encouraging residents to explore Montserrat’s political history and reflect on the leaders who have shaped the island’s development over the past seven decades.

The competition, titled “Voices of Leadership: A Montserrat Parliament Reflection,” invites participants to imagine themselves as a parliamentarian or political leader serving during key periods of Montserrat’s history and to explain which individual they would choose to emulate and why.

According to the Legislative Department, the initiative aims to deepen public understanding of Montserrat’s governance, leadership, and historical development while encouraging research and critical thinking about the island’s political journey.

The competition is divided into four age categories, each focusing on a different period in Montserrat’s parliamentary history.

Participants aged 8 to 11 are asked to write on the topic: “If you could be any person in Montserrat’s Parliament between 1995 to present, who would you choose to be and why?” Entries must be between 450 and 550 words.

The 12 to 16 category is tasked with examining the role of a parliamentarian from 1995 to the present and explaining how that individual helped shape Montserrat. Essays in this category must be between 1,350 and 1,650 words.

Young adults aged 17 to 29 are invited to focus on the period between 1952 and 1995, discussing the impact a chosen political leader or parliamentarian had on Montserrat’s development, leadership, or history. Essays must range from 1,500 to 2,000 words.

The adult category for persons aged 30 and over also centres on the period from 1952 to 1995, requiring entrants to reflect on the political, social and economic challenges of the time and the legacy of a selected leader. Entries in this category must be no fewer than 3,500 words.

The Legislative Department said all submissions must be the entrant’s original work and prizes will be awarded to winners in each age category.

Entries must be submitted by June 24, 2026 either by email to legis.montserrat@gmail.com or delivered to the Legislative Department at #1 Farara Plaza, Brades, with envelopes clearly marked “Essay Competition.”

Further information is available from the Legislative Department by calling 1-664-491-2195 or 1-664-491-3195.

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