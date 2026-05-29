Montserrat Joins Overseas Territories Parliamentary Conference in Cayman Islands

Montserrat’s parliamentary leadership is participating in a major gathering of legislative officials from across the British Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom this week, as representatives attend the 2026 Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference (COTSC) in the Cayman Islands.

The island is being represented by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Marjorie Smith, and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. Judith Baker, at the conference which runs from May 24 to 30.

The annual conference brings together Speakers, Clerks and parliamentary officials from the Overseas Territories and the UK House of Commons to discuss shared challenges facing legislatures and explore ways to strengthen parliamentary governance and administration.

This year’s programme focuses on ensuring parliaments remain resilient and effective amid rapid political, technological and social change. Delegates are examining topics including the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary operations, governance reform, constitutional development, legislative continuity during emergencies, and the role of Speakers in protecting democratic institutions.

According to the Office of the Legislative Assembly, Montserrat’s participation supports ongoing efforts to strengthen procedural standards, improve administrative capacity and deepen collaboration with parliamentary partners across the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories.

The conference also provides an opportunity for delegates to exchange best practices and discuss strategies for modernising legislative institutions while maintaining public confidence in democratic processes.

Hosted by Nusrat Ghani and Ezzard Miller, the conference includes formal sessions, bilateral meetings among Speakers, and networking opportunities aimed at strengthening cooperation between participating legislatures.

Delegations attending this year’s conference come from the Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United Kingdom.

The programme included a formal opening ceremony at the Cayman Islands House of Parliament on May 27, as well as a cultural evening hosted by the Cayman Islands Government at the historic Pedro St. James.

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