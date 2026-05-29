Montserrat Secures EC$8.1 Million Through Basic Needs Trust Fund 11 Programme

The Government of Montserrat officially launched the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 11 Programme on May 19, unveiling an EC$8.1 million (US$3 million) package of community development projects aimed at reducing poverty, strengthening livelihoods, and improving essential services across the island.

The launch ceremony was held at the newly renovated Salem Community Resource Centre, formerly the Salem Primary School, which itself was refurbished under the previous BNTF cycle.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth and Sports, John P. Osborne described the new programme as a major expansion of support for Montserrat.

Under BNTF11, Montserrat’s allocation has increased significantly compared to previous funding cycles. Minister Osborne noted that Montserrat received approximately US$780,000 under BNTF9 and US$607,000 under BNTF10, making the new US$3 million allocation nearly five times larger than the previous programme.

The minister credited advocacy by the Government of Montserrat and support from the Caribbean Development Bank for ensuring the island remained eligible for the programme despite changes to regional development funding criteria.

“Montserat’s allocation under BNTF11 is not a favour,” Osborne said. “It is a deliberate vote of confidence by the contributors and by the bank in this government’s capacity to deliver, our institutional readiness, and in the case we made for the strategic value of continued investment in this country’s communities.”

The programme will support 12 strategic projects identified through community consultations and government engagement. Planned investments include road infrastructure improvements, water and sanitation projects, social inclusion initiatives, skills development programmes, and a new poultry processing facility intended to strengthen local agriculture and reduce reliance on imported food.

Watch the Launch below



CDB Director of Projects L. O’Reilly Lewis said BNTF remains the bank’s flagship community-based poverty reduction programme and highlighted its long-standing impact in Montserrat.

According to Lewis, BNTF has funded 35 projects on the island over the past 25 years, valued at approximately US$5.3 million. These included projects in education, livelihoods, water and sanitation, community access and drainage.

He said the new programme would continue to focus on improving essential services while placing greater emphasis on livelihood development, particularly for women and young people.

“This investment of over US$3 million will improve essential services and expand opportunities for individuals to learn, work and grow,” Lewis said.

The event also featured testimonials from beneficiaries of previous BNTF projects.

Speaking on behalf of the Salem Community Development Group, Barbara Bass reflected on the transformation of the former Salem Primary School into a modern community resource centre.

“For years, the Salem community held its meetings downstairs in the Pentecostal Church,” Bass said. “Now we finally have access to a space that belongs to us. A true community resource centre. A place where people of Salem can gather, celebrate, learn, meet and support one another.”

Bass said the facility has already become a hub for community activities and expressed hope that a future phase of the project would include construction of a fully functional kitchen to support cooking classes and programmes for older residents.

Energy Officer Oswin Carty also shared his experience as a participant in a BNTF-funded solar photovoltaic training programme. The training provided both classroom instruction and practical experience through the installation of solar systems at health clinics around the island, helping to improve energy security while building local technical capacity.

The launch was held under the theme “Catalysing Change, Scaling Impact Through Community-Driven Development” and brought together government officials, community representatives, development partners and a visiting delegation from the Caribbean Development Bank.

Minister Osborne officially declared the programme open, expressing confidence that the new funding cycle would deliver lasting benefits to communities across Montserrat.

The BNTF 11 programme cycle will end December 2028.

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