Montserrat’s Ministry of Health Monitoring Malaria Cases in Antigua & Barbuda

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said it is closely monitoring the current Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda on the African continent, as well as recent reports of two imported malaria cases identified in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a press release distributed on Thursday, the Ministry assured the public that “the risk of Ebola to Montserrat remains low.”

“Health authorities continue to maintain active surveillance and are in communication with regional and international public health partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), to monitor developments,” the statement read.

As part of ongoing preparedness measures, the Ministry said it was reviewing and strengthening national response plans, including:

Assessment of isolation and treatment capacity;

Refresher training for healthcare personnel;

Reinforcement of infection prevention and control measures; and

Proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by frontline staff.

Neighbouring islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, through which Montserrat maintains direct travel connections, are implementing additional travel-related precautionary measures. These actions provide an added layer of regional protection and support

ongoing disease surveillance efforts,” the ministry release explained.

With regard to malaria, the Ministry confirmed that Montserrat does not have the mosquito vector responsible for transmitting malaria locally. The Anopheles mosquito, which transmits malaria, is typically associated with specific environmental breeding conditions, including wetlands and certain coastal or brackish water environments such as:

Estuaries where rivers meet the sea;

Mangrove swamps;

Coastal lagoons; and

Some ponds and wetlands near the coast.

These types of environments are uncommon in Montserrat, and identified higher-risk areas are routinely monitored and treated by the Vector Control Team. To date, there has been no evidence of the Anopheles mosquito on island.

“As such, there is currently no risk of local malaria transmission in Montserrat. Nevertheless, vector control remains an important public health priority, and residents are encouraged to continue eliminating standing water around homes and communities and supporting mosquito reduction measures,” the release continued.

Anyone travelling to countries where malaria is present are strongly advised to consult a healthcare provider before departure and obtain appropriate prophylactic medication, which is available locally through the healthcare system.

The Ministry encourages residents to remain informed through official sources and to continue practising good health and travel precautions. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

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