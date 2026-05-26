Shernyl Burns Completes Concacaf Venue and Match Coordinator Training in Mexico

The Montserrat Football Association has announced that Shernyl Burns represented the association at the 2026 Concacaf Venue and Match Coordinator Course held in Mexico City from 21 to 24 May.

The in-person training programme was organised by Concacaf and aimed at preparing participants to effectively serve as Venue and Match Coordinators for regional competitions.

According to the MFA, participants were exposed to the operational standards required for Concacaf competitions and received training in match facilitation, venue operations, coordination procedures, and overall event management.

Acting General Secretary Thandie Williams said Burns is among several individuals being identified and trained as the association works to strengthen football administration and operational capacity on island.

“This investment in training forms part of our broader commitment to building a stronger local football structure, ensuring that Montserrat has trained personnel who can support the delivery of matches and competitions at both local and regional standards,” Williams stated.

The MFA said Burns’ participation is particularly important as the association continues efforts to resume hosting home matches and expand local league competition in Montserrat.

The association added that the knowledge and experience gained through the course are expected to contribute to improved match-day operations, competition delivery, and the wider development of football on the island.

The MFA also thanked Burns for his willingness to participate in the programme and expressed confidence that he will make a positive contribution to football operations in Montserrat.

Source: Shernyl Burns Represents MFA at 2026 Concacaf Venue and Match Coordinator Course – Montserrat FA

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