Montserrat Delegation Attends UK Overseas Territories Disaster Management Conference

A four-member delegation from Montserrat has returned from the UK Overseas Territories Disaster Management Directors’ Conference 2026, held in Miami from May 19 to 21.

The conference brought together disaster management leaders, military representatives and officials from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) from across the Overseas Territories as preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1.

Montserrat was represented by Lt Col Alvin Ryan, Director of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA); Astrid Wade, Senior Disaster Management Coordinator at the DMCA; Captain Colin Fergus of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force; and Lindsy Thompson, Head of the Governor’s Office.

According to the Governor’s Office, discussions during the three-day meeting focused on UK government hurricane season planning, Ministry of Defence readiness arrangements, humanitarian response systems, civil-military coordination, and lessons learned from recent emergency deployments and disaster responses across the region.

Lt Col Ryan also delivered a spotlight presentation highlighting Montserrat’s crisis preparedness efforts. The presentation outlined the island’s current level of readiness and ongoing work aimed at strengthening protection for residents during emergencies.

The conference comes as Caribbean territories continue to review disaster response strategies following increasingly intense hurricane seasons and wider regional concerns over climate-related emergencies.

The Governor’s Office said it remains committed to working alongside the DMCA, the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, regional agencies and UK partners to ensure Montserrat is prepared for the months ahead.

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