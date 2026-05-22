New Legacy President Sandrae Thomas to Speak at Nzuko Africa Festival 2026

Montserrat youth leader and climate advocate Sandrae Thomas has been invited to speak at the Nzuko Africa Festival 2026, an international event focused on youth, development and global partnerships.

Thomas, founder and president of the youth organisation New Legacy, is scheduled to speak on May 29 as part of the hybrid festival organised by The AfrikaFora.

The event brings together participants from across Africa and the diaspora to engage in discussions on reshaping global narratives about the continent and strengthening cultural, economic and diplomatic ties.

Thomas has been recognised for his work in youth development and climate advocacy both locally and internationally. He most recently won the Caribbean Global Youth Award’s Vanguard Legislative & Climate Innovation Leadership Award.

In Montserrat, Sandrae serves as Island Coordinator for Good Deeds Day and CareForAll, leading initiatives aimed at promoting civic engagement and healthier lifestyles. He also represents the region on the global stage as a Global Ambassador for the Blue Planet Alliance and contributes to climate policy discussions through the Caribbean Youth Climate Council and YOUNGO under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The 2026 festival is being held under the theme “Youth, Future, and the African Rebirth,” with a focus on empowering young people to contribute to development and leadership across the continent and its global communities.

Organisers say the festival aims to promote new narratives about Africa, strengthen partnerships and expand opportunities for collaboration across sectors.

Economic and cultural exhibitions are scheduled for May 30, with a gala event set to take place in Paris on May 31.

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