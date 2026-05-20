Ministry of Health and Social Services Says Hantavirus Risk Remains Low in Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Tuesday, May 20 said the risk of Hantavirus infection in Montserrat remains low. This follows international monitoring of a cluster of Andes hantavirus cases linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak currently under investigation by global health authorities and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

In a press release, the ministry state that as of May 13, 2026, there were 1) total cases and three deaths.

“Hantaviruses are primarily spread through exposure to infected rodents (rats and mice), including their urine, droppings, saliva, or contaminated environments. Human-to-human transmission is considered rare and has only been associated with the Andes strain following prolonged close contact,” the statement read.

CARPHA has indicated that the current outbreak of the Andes Hantavirus is not considered to be the next pandemic and that the overall risk to the Caribbean remains low.

“As a result, any case detected in Montserrat would most likely be an imported case associated with international travel,” the release continued.

“The Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation through regional and international surveillance systems. Local healthcare personnel have been updated through CARPHA watch briefs and public health advisories and preparedness measures are already in place should an imported case require supportive medical care on island.

“The Ministry encourages residents to continue practicing good hygiene, maintain clean surroundings, and seek medical attention immediately if they become unwell following recent travel.”

Residents are also reminded to:

 Practice regular hand hygiene;

 Properly store and dispose of garbage;

 Avoid contact with rodents and rodent-infested areas; and

 Keep homes and surroundings clean and free of conditions that may attract rodents.

Any with concerns regarding rodent activity in or around their homes or businesses are encouraged to contact the Environmental Health Unit at 491-6057 for advice and support.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said they will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary.

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