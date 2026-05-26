Get Hurricane Ready at DMCA’s Open Day 2026!

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is inviting residents and visitors to its “Hurricane Preparedness is Everyone’s Business” Open Day, taking place on June 2–3, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily at the DMCA Parking Lot in Yellow Hill, St. Johns.

This two-day event is designed to raise public awareness and strengthen community preparedness ahead of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of emergency preparedness and response displays, including emergency shelter cots, drones used in disaster assessment operations, chainsaw equipment, and telecommunications tools critical to emergency response coordination.

Attendees can also test their skills in the 60-Second “Grab & Go” Challenge, create their own emergency supply kit at the DIY Build-A-Kit Station, and enjoy the fun and educational Hurricane Trivia Arena, with exciting prizes to be won.

Everyone is encouraged to go out, learn practical preparedness tips, and discover how every person can play a role in building a safer and more resilient community.

Be Prepared. Stay Prepared. It Only Takes One!

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