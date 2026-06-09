Government Begins Major Pension Reform Process for Montserrat

The Government of Montserrat has begun work on a comprehensive pension reform programme aimed at creating a more modern, transparent and sustainable retirement system for workers across both the public and private sectors.

According to a release, the initiative, being led by the Office of the Deputy Governor, will examine how retirement benefits are structured and managed, with the goal of moving towards a defined contribution model that gives workers greater control over their retirement savings, investment options and the ability to carry their pension benefits with them throughout their careers.

As part of the process, Government has appointed a 17-member Pension Reform Committee comprising representatives from government departments, trade unions, non-governmental organisations and the private sector. The committee held its first meeting on May 1, 2026 and has begun an assessment and review of the current pension framework.

Government has also engaged international actuarial and consulting firm TELUS Health to provide technical expertise and support throughout the reform process.

The review will focus on three key areas: defining the objectives of a future pension system, designing a sustainable retirement plan for future generations, and creating a transition strategy that protects workers while moving from the current arrangement to a new framework.

Governor Harriet Cross said the reform is intended to provide workers with greater confidence in their retirement planning.

“This reform is an important step towards a more transparent and sustainable pension system, one that gives workers greater clarity, greater flexibility, and greater confidence in how their retirement savings are managed. It is about building a fairer and more secure framework for Montserrat’s workforce over the long term.”

Premier and Minister of Finance Reuben T. Meade sought to reassure public officers and workers that benefits already earned under the current system will be protected.

“Our goal is to ensure that every worker feels secure. We want to reassure our workforce that your years of service completed under the current system are fully protected. We are not erasing the past; we are building a robust, sustainable bridge to a secure future,” he said.

TELUS Health Lead Actuary and Consultant Derek Osborne said the firm’s role will be to help develop a pension system tailored to Montserrat’s unique circumstances while complementing benefits already available through the Montserrat Social Security Scheme.

“TELUS Health is proud to partner with the Government of Montserrat on this important initiative. We look forward to working closely with the Committee and local stakeholders to design a pension system tailored to Montserrat’s needs, one that, along with the Social Security pension, will provide adequate and sustainable income security in retirement,” Osborne said.

What the final pension system will look like has not yet been determined. The next six months will focus on research, consultation and modelling before recommendations are presented.

Government is encouraging public officers, workers, employers and community members to participate in upcoming consultations as the reform process progresses.

For many workers, the reform represents one of the most significant reviews of retirement benefits in recent decades, with decisions made during this process likely to shape how future generations save for and access retirement income on Montserrat.

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