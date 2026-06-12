Women Invited to “Emerge” Workshop with Wellness Coach Vanessa Farrell

Women across Montserrat are being invited to take part in EMERGE: Trusting God in Every Stage of Your Becoming, a faith-centred workshop designed to encourage personal growth, spiritual reflection and renewed purpose.

The free event will be hosted by Vanessa I. Farrell, MPH, MCHES, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montserrat Public Library.

Organised by VI Health & Wellness Coaching, LLC, the workshop uses the four stages of a butterfly’s development as a framework for understanding personal transformation and spiritual growth.

Participants will explore themes of purpose, growth, transformation and emergence through biblical teaching, guided reflection and discussion.

According to the organisers, the workshop is intended for women who may feel uncertain about their current season of life and are seeking encouragement, clarity and direction.

The event promises a combination of biblical teaching, journaling and reflection exercises, opportunities for meaningful connection, encouragement and practical guidance for discovering purpose.

The workshop’s central message is that transformation often happens gradually and that personal growth should not be measured solely by visible results.

Promotional materials for the event encourage participants with the reminder: “You are not behind. You are not forgotten. You are in process. It’s time to EMERGE.”

Admission is free, although organisers note that space is limited and advance registration is encouraged.

Additional information is available through VI Health & Wellness Coaching at www.vihealthcoaching.com.

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