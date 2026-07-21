Ministry Launches Mobile Health Clinic to Bring Preventive Care Into Communities

Residents across Montserrat will soon be able to access free health screenings and advice closer to home with the launch of Wellness in Motion, a new mobile health clinic initiative by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The programme, which officially begins on Friday, August 7, is designed to make preventive healthcare more accessible by taking essential services beyond traditional health centres and into villages, workplaces and community spaces.

The Ministry said the initiative aims to encourage residents to take a proactive approach to their health through regular screening, health education and early detection of chronic illnesses.

The mobile clinic will operate on the first and last Friday of each month, offering a range of free services including blood pressure checks, blood sugar (glucose) screening, other health assessments, health education, and opportunities to speak with healthcare professionals about maintaining good health.

Acting Director of Primary Health Care Services Penny Maloney said the programme reflects the Ministry’s commitment to making preventive healthcare more convenient for residents.

“Many chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension, can develop silently before symptoms appear. Wellness in Motion is about meeting people where they are, making it easier to know their health status, ask questions, and access professional advice before problems become more serious.

“Our vision is for this mobile clinic to become a regular part of the services offered through Primary Health Care, ensuring that preventive healthcare is consistently brought into our communities. We want every resident to have the opportunity to take charge of their health.”

The inaugural clinic on August 7 will travel from St John’s Centre to Sweeney’s between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

A second clinic will be held on Friday, August 28, serving communities from Davy Hill to Little Bay between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Ministry is encouraging residents to visit the mobile clinic during its scheduled stops, whether to monitor their blood pressure or blood sugar, receive health information or speak directly with members of the healthcare team.

Additional clinic dates announced include:



September

Friday, September 4 | 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Government Headquarters

Old Lime

Cudjoe Head Centre

Friday, September 25 | 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hill Top

St Peter’s Gas Station

St Augustine School

October

Friday, October 2 | 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

MSS

Old Towne Roundabout

Salem Centre

Friday, October 30 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Brades Arts & Education Centre Parking Lot

Carr’s Bay

The ministry said residents should follow the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Government of Montserrat Facebook page for monthly schedules, service updates and additional health promotion activities.

Wellness in Motion forms part of the health ministry’s wider commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and ensuring quality health services are accessible to every community across Montserrat.

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