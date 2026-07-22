Three Montserratians Awarded Prestigious Chevening Scholarships for 2026/27

Three Montserratians have been awarded prestigious Chevening Scholarships for the 2026/27 academic year, earning the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies at some of the United Kingdom’s leading universities before returning home to contribute to the island’s development.

The scholars, Alverna Weekes, Denecia Furlonge and Dr. Georgette Skerritt, will each undertake master’s degree programmes in fields aligned with Montserrat’s future economic and social priorities.

Alverna Weekes, the first Montserratian announced for the 2026/27 cohort, will study for a Master of Science in Economics, Finance & Management at the University of Bristol.

Speaking about her motivation for applying, Weekes said the opportunity to join Chevening’s global network was a major draw.

She said she was inspired by the chance to build lasting connections across different fields that could support Montserrat’s development and sustainability.

Upon completing her studies, Weekes plans to return with advanced skills, knowledge and professional relationships that she hopes to share with colleagues across the public service and the wider community to help drive positive change.

Denecia Furlonge will pursue a Master of Science in Banking and Finance at Newcastle University.

Furlonge said a close friend encouraged her to apply after recognising her passion for strengthening systems and creating lasting impact.

She said she hopes to return not only with new knowledge, but also with fresh perspectives and meaningful partnerships that can help strengthen the institutions and communities shaping Montserrat’s future.

The third scholar, Dr. Georgette Skerritt, will study for a Master of Science in Reproductive Science and Women’s Health at University College London.

Dr. Skerritt said she was inspired by family members and friends who had previously received Chevening Scholarships and had demonstrated the value of belonging to the international Chevening community.

She said her goal is to return with knowledge and practical skills that will positively impact the lives of people in Montserrat, particularly through improvements in women’s health and reproductive science.

Chevening Scholarships are funded by the UK Government and provide outstanding emerging leaders from around the world with the opportunity to complete one-year master’s degrees in the United Kingdom. Scholars become part of a global alumni network spanning more than 160 countries and territories.

Applications for the 2027/28 Chevening Scholarship programme are scheduled to open on 4 August.

Like this: Like Loading…