PRIME Weekend to Celebrate Montserrat’s Entrepreneurs with Inaugural Business Awards Gala

Montserrat’s business community will take centre stage this weekend as PRIME Weekend 2026 culminates in the island’s first-ever Montserrat Business Awards & Gala, recognising outstanding entrepreneurs, innovators and organisations that are helping to shape the island’s economic future.

The three-day event begins on Friday, July 24 with the PRIME Lime, continues with PRIME Day 1 on Saturday, and concludes on Sunday, July 26, with the inaugural Business Awards and Gala at the Salem Community Centre beginning at 6 p.m.

The awards, organised through the PRIME initiative in partnership with the Government of Montserrat, the Montserrat Tourism Authority and the Montserrat Arts Council, will honour excellence across a wide range of sectors, from entrepreneurship and customer service to manufacturing, innovation and community impact.

The headline award, Business of the Year 2026, has already been announced, with M.S. Osborne Limited receiving the honour.

Organisers described the long-established company as a cornerstone of Montserrat’s business community, recognised for generations of resilience, innovation and service to the people of Montserrat.

Broad Range of Awards

The awards programme features categories designed to recognise both established businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

The nominees for Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year are:

Adena Johnson (Apex Services)

Carandre Fernandez (VIP Media)

Demornea Armstrong (Spectrum 7)

The Youth Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are:

Jayesh Sadhwani (Chess Empire)

Phillip Brade (Phillomagic Media)

Christal Edgecombe (Glow H&B Essentials)

For Innovation & Product Development, the nominees are:

Juana Osborne (Woven Wick)

Montserrat Shipping & Business Services Ltd.

Daniel Edgecombe (Drip Designs)

The Green Business Award nominees include:

Victor’s Supermarket

Lisette Menzies (Sumbas Art)

Kelvin Ponde

Finalists for the Best Brand & Marketing Presentation Award are:

Adena Johnson (Apex Services)

Sherasmus Evelyn (The Decor Lab)

Carandre Fernandez (VIP Media)

The Export Excellence Award recognises:

Phillip Brade (Phillomagic Media)

Adena Johnson (Apex Services)

Christal Edgecombe (Glow H&B Essentials)

The nominees for the Customer Service Excellence Award are:

Lauretta Daley (Blyss Day Spa)

Monique Arthur (Oasis Spa)

Janelle White-Fernandez (J’Couture)

Recognising Community Leadership

Several categories acknowledge contributions that extend beyond commercial success.

The Spirit of Montserrat Award finalists are:

Kirk Brade (KCK Unlimited)

Adena Johnson (Apex Services)

Nerissa Golden (Discover Montserrat)

The Community Impact Award nominees are:

Rotary Club of Montserrat

Kirk Brade (KCK Unlimited)

Sandrae Thomas (New Legacy)

For the Made in Montserrat Award, the finalists are:

Janelle White-Fernandez (J’Couture)

Kirk Brade (KCK Unlimited)

Christal Edgecombe (Glow H&B Essentials)

The PRIME Exhibitor 2025 Award nominees are:

Juana Osborne (Woven Wick)

Christopher Gerald (Jaxxxonz)

Janelle White-Fernandez (J’Couture)

Celebrating Enterprise

The inaugural awards are expected to become a flagship event on Montserrat’s business calendar, celebrating the achievements of entrepreneurs while encouraging innovation, investment and excellence across the private sector.

Gala tickets are available for EC$125, which includes PRIME memorabilia and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased from the Trade Division, the Montserrat Tourism Authority and members of the PRIME Planning Committee.

The weekend of activities is expected to bring together business owners, government representatives, entrepreneurs and supporters of the local business community to celebrate enterprise and recognise those making a significant contribution to Montserrat’s economic development.

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