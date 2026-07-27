First PRIME Business Awards Celebrates Entrepreneurship on Montserrat

A sold out room celebrated entrepreneurship on Montserrat at the inaugural Business Awards and Gala. The event, held at the Salem Community Centre on Sunday evening, was hosted by Sharlene Lindsay with entertainment provided by the Emerald Shamiole Masquerades and Matrixx Dancers.

Officials in attendance included Governor Harriet Cross, Deputy Premier Veronica Dorsette-Hector, Speaker of the House Marjorie and Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge.

The awards, organised as part of the PRIME weekend in partnership with the Government of Montserrat, the Montserrat Tourism Authority and the Montserrat Arts Council, honoured entrepreneurial excellence across a wide range of commercial and non-profit sectors.

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The team from MSO Ltd. was on hand to receive the award for the Business of the Year, which had been announced prior to the evening’s festivities.

Carandre Fernandez of VIP Media was awarded the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year honour.

Christal Edgecombe, the founder of Glow H&B Essentials, captured the awards in all three of the categories she had been nominated in; Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, Export Excellence, and Made in Montserrat.

Lorraine Lewis accepted the Innovation & Product Development award on behalf of her company Montserrat Shipping & Business Services Ltd.

Kelvin Ponde, captured the Green Business Award for his agricultural endeavours.

Attorney, Sherasmus Evelyn, the creator behind The Decor Lab, an experiential event design company, won the Best Brand & Marketing Presentation Award.

Founder and Aesthetician Monique Arthur of Oasis Spa captured the Customer Service Excellence Award.

Content Creator Adena Johnson of Apex Services, won the Spirit of Montserrat Award. In her acceptance speech she stated “This award means a great deal because, out of all four categories (she was nominated in), this is the only one that isn’t really about my business or my brand. It’s about who we are as Montserratians and I’m happy to have been honoured as someone who embodies the Spirit of Montserrat.”

Janelle White-Fernandez of J’Couture, which creates crocheted designer bags, received the PRIME Exhibitor Award for her 2025 booth.

Sandrae Thomas, President of New Legacy, a youth organisation founded in 2025, received the Community Impact Award.

“A year ago we created an internationally recognised organisation with 15 partners across the world. I recognise that the young people of Montserrat are absolutely brilliant but lack opportunity and we created a platform to empower the young people of Montserrat. I am beyond grateful to the people who nominated me.”

Thomas also gave special recognition to his mom Miss Carmen who he credits with “raising an icon.”

At the close of the evening Director of Trade Jersen Badal honoured the PRIME committee with some gift baskets.

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