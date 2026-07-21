Ministry of Health to Host 4th Annual Research Day

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will host its Fourth Annual Research Day on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, beginning at 9AM.

“Evidence in Action: Advancing Health Through Research” is this year’s theme.

According to a release from the ministry, the day will highlight research and service reviews addressing several important health and social care issues affecting Montserrat.

Presentations will examine a range of topics, including a review of mental health services, noncommunicable diseases, vaccine hesitancy, antibiotic resistance, prostate cancer and the care of older persons.

Research Day provides an important platform for healthcare professionals to present findings, share experiences and explore how local evidence can be translated into practical improvements in healthcare delivery on Montserrat.

The event also supports the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening evidence-based decision-making. The information presented will help identify emerging health trends, highlight gaps in services and guide the development of policies, programmes and interventions that respond to the needs of the Montserrat population.

Members of the public and community stakeholders are encouraged to view the event live through the following platforms:

 GOM Information Unit on YouTube

 Montserrat Ministry of Health and Social Services on Facebook

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said it looks forward to engaging the public in discussions about how research can contribute to stronger health services and improved health outcomes for Montserrat.

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