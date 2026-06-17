Montserrat Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Apply for Regional Green Business Incubator

Entrepreneurs in Montserrat with new business ideas or early-stage ventures are being encouraged to apply for a regional business incubation programme that will provide mentorship, business planning support, and access to networks across the Caribbean.

Applications are now open for a four-month Green Business Incubator Programme scheduled to begin in July 2026. The initiative is designed to support women and youth entrepreneurs who are developing businesses with the potential to contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Organisers say the programme is ideal for individuals who have identified a business opportunity but need support turning their idea into a viable enterprise. Existing business owners in the early stages of growth may also benefit from the structured guidance and mentorship offered through the incubator.

The opportunity comes at a time when Montserrat continues to encourage entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic development, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, agro-processing, creative industries, digital services, and environmental innovation.

Participants will receive access to an online incubation platform, business development resources, and one-on-one mentorship from experienced professionals drawn from across the Caribbean and beyond. The programme is designed to help entrepreneurs refine their business models, validate their ideas, identify customers, and develop practical plans for growth.

Dr. Marcia Brandon, Co-Founder and Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at the Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL), said the programme is open to entrepreneurs throughout the region, including Montserrat and other Overseas Countries and Territories.

“All CARICOM countries are eligible. If you have entrepreneurs in your country, other OCTs who are working on ideas or early-stage start-ups that will do business in the wider Caribbean, even diaspora businesses in the UK, they can also apply,” she said.

For entrepreneurs operating from small islands such as Montserrat, programmes like this can provide valuable access to expertise, mentorship, and regional business networks that might otherwise be difficult to reach. The virtual format allows participants to engage with mentors and fellow entrepreneurs without having to leave the island.

Organisers are particularly interested in hearing from entrepreneurs developing solutions that support sustainability and environmental resilience, although a wide range of business ideas may be considered.

In addition to recruiting entrepreneurs, the programme is also seeking volunteer mentors who can share their experience and help guide participants through the business development process. Mentors are expected to commit approximately one and a half hours per week during the four-month programme.

Applications for both entrepreneurs and mentors remain open until the end of June.

Individuals interested in participating can apply through the programme’s online portal before the July start date.

What Could This Mean for Montserrat?

The incubator could be especially valuable for entrepreneurs looking to build businesses that serve regional and international markets from Montserrat.

Whether developing climate-smart agricultural products, eco-tourism experiences, digital services, renewable energy solutions, educational programmes, or creative businesses, participants will have the opportunity to test their ideas, strengthen their business plans, and connect with potential partners across the Caribbean.

For many entrepreneurs, access to mentorship and structured guidance can make the difference between an idea remaining on paper and becoming a sustainable business capable of creating jobs and generating income.

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