Farmer Shanyon McPherson Receives Inaugural Governor’s Award

A passion for farming that began in a backyard garden has earned Montserrat farmer Shanyon McPherson the island’s first Governor’s Award, recognising her contribution to local agriculture, food security, and community development.

Governor Harriet Cross presented the inaugural award during the King’s Birthday Party at Government House on June 11, where community leaders, government officials, and residents gathered to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III’s official birthday under the theme Community and Partnership.

McPherson’s journey into agriculture began long before she became one of Montserrat’s best-known farmers. She shared recently shared her story on Smile Jamaica on TVJ. Originally from Jamesville in Clarendon, Jamaica, she grew up in a farming community where crops were cultivated for export markets. When her mother moved the family to Montserrat as a single parent, McPherson drew on those early experiences and started a backyard garden to earn extra income and help support her household.

Over the years, she explored several career paths, including electrical engineering, before finding her true calling in agriculture.

What started as a small garden eventually expanded as she balanced farming with her role as a Port Security Officer. After purchasing her home in Salem, she steadily increased production, transforming her agricultural ambitions into a growing enterprise.

Today, McPherson operates a five-acre farm producing onions, watermelons, sweet corn, and a range of other fast-growing crops that help supply local markets with fresh produce.

A major turning point came in July 2025 when she was selected for an Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) sponsored agricultural training programme in Saint Lucia. The programme exposed participants to modern farming techniques including crop production, pest management, greenhouse operations, drone technology, and water harvesting systems.

Inspired by what she learned and convinced agriculture offered her future, McPherson made a life-changing decision. In September 2025, she resigned from her position as a Port Security Officer to pursue farming full-time.

Governor Cross said McPherson’s success story demonstrates the value of perseverance and investing in local opportunities.

“Shanyon’s story is one of quiet determination. She did not wait for the conditions to be perfect. She built something meaningful, step by step, season by season,” the Governor said.

“In recognising her with this inaugural award, I want to celebrate not just what she has achieved, but what she represents: the entrepreneurial spirit, the commitment to community, and the belief that Montserrat’s future is worth investing in.”

The Governor’s Award was established by the Governor’s Office to recognise individuals making meaningful contributions to community life in Montserrat. As the first recipient, McPherson’s selection highlights the growing importance of agriculture in strengthening the island’s resilience and reducing dependence on imported food.

Her story also reflects a broader shift taking place within Montserrat’s agricultural sector, where innovation, training, and entrepreneurship are creating new opportunities for young people and women to build successful careers in farming.

By choosing to invest in local food production and embracing modern agricultural practices, McPherson has become an example of how determination, education, and hard work can transform a small backyard garden into a thriving business that benefits an entire community.

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