Questions Remain Over Ferry Future As Private Operators Move Ahead of Government Tender

Questions remain about the future of ferry transportation to Montserrat as private operators begin positioning themselves to serve the island while the Government of Montserrat continues work on its long-awaited ferry service tender.

The issue came into focus last week when a ferry vessel appeared in Montserrat waters and was subsequently promoted on social media by Leewards Link Logistics, a regional transportation company advertising passenger services to and from the island.

The vessel’s arrival prompted public speculation about whether the company had been selected by the Government of Montserrat to operate ferry services or whether government plans to tender a subsidised service had changed.

In response to questions from media, the Access Division confirmed that the Government of Montserrat is not currently operating or managing a ferry service and has not yet completed its tender process.

“Presently, the Government of Montserrat is not conducting and managing any ferry service at the moment. We are still in the process of completing the tender for ferry service for dissemination to the public as soon as possible,” Access Division representative Ian Gerald said.

He further explained that the vessel which visited Montserrat last week is a private initiative and not a government-backed operation.

“In regards to the ferry that visited Montserrat last week, this is a private company seemingly seeking to conduct their own private operation without financial assistance from the Government of Montserrat,” Gerald told Discover Montserrat.

He added that once operators meet all requirements of the Port of Montserrat, including documentation and certification requirements, they are free to conduct business on the island.

For prospective travellers, Gerald advised customers to use the contact information and booking channels being promoted by the company itself.

Private Operator Promotes Regional Service

Leewards Link Logistics has since announced plans to launch ferry services connecting Montserrat with destinations across the Leeward Islands.

In a public statement, the company described the service as a long-term investment aimed at improving regional connectivity and supporting passenger and cargo movement throughout the region.

The company said its operations are being developed independently and are not intended to replace local initiatives already under development.

“We remain highly receptive to collaborating with local stakeholders to ensure the community’s needs are prioritised,” the company stated.

Leewards Link has promoted round-trip fares of US$204 for adults, US$180 for seniors and US$90 for children, while indicating that final schedules and operational details will be released after regulatory approvals are completed.

Local Company Also Preparing to Launch Ferry Service

At the same time, another initiative, Montserrat Ferry Services Ltd., has been publicly advancing plans for its own ferry operation.

The locally incorporated company spent several months promoting a community-backed model that included local investment opportunities and eventual ownership of a vessel intended to serve Montserrat and regional destinations.

Earlier this month, the company announced it had completed a vessel vetting process and identified its preferred vessel, which it says is already familiar to Montserratian travellers and regional waters.

The company has repeatedly stated that it intends to compete through the government’s forthcoming tender process rather than seek special treatment.

“Our goal has always been clear: Montserrat deserves its own vessel, and our people deserve a real economic shift,” the company said in a recent statement.

In February 2026, Montserrat Ferry Services launched investment and participation programmes designed to raise US$3 million in capital for vessel acquisition and startup costs, while maintaining that it remains on track for a future launch once regulatory and procurement processes are completed.

Access Still A National Priority

Reliable sea access remains one of Montserrat’s most important transportation and economic challenges.

For decades, residents, businesses and visitors have depended on ferry services and air transportation to connect with Antigua and the wider region. Ferry services are viewed as particularly important for tourism, freight movement, sporting exchanges, education travel and family connections.

Ferry operations to the island have been intermittent since September 2020, when the MCAP Government terminated its service contract with Jaden Sun. The high cost of meeting International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requirements for vessels operating between Montserrat and Antigua has meant that many vessels suitable for other routes do not meet the specifications required for the service. At the same time, passenger volumes, while growing, have generally remained too low to support a commercially viable operation without government assistance, making subsidies necessary to sustain regular ferry services.

The emergence of multiple operators interested in serving the route may signal growing commercial confidence in Montserrat’s transportation market. However, with the government’s tender process still pending and regulatory approvals yet to be finalised, questions remain about what the island’s long-term ferry landscape will ultimately look like.

For now, government officials say private operators are free to conduct business once they satisfy all port and maritime requirements, while the public awaits further details on the government’s own plans for a sustainable ferry service.

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