Women Gather for Transformational EMERGE Workshop at Montserrat Public Library

Seventeen women gathered at the Montserrat Public Library on Saturday, June 13, for EMERGE: Trusting God in Every Stage of Your Becoming, a free workshop designed to help women reflect on their personal journeys and embrace growth, transformation, and purpose.

Facilitated by Vanessa I. Farrell, MPH, MCHES, Certified Health Coach and Trained Journal Coach, the workshop used the four stages of the butterfly – Egg, Caterpillar, Chrysalis, and Butterfly, as a framework for understanding personal and spiritual transformation.

Through interactive teaching and reflection, participants explored themes of potential, growth, transformation, and emergence. Women were encouraged to trust God’s process, embrace seasons of growth, release what no longer serves them, and step boldly into their God-given purpose.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants reflected on their experience. Several common themes emerged, including a renewed commitment to trusting God’s timing, embracing personal growth, letting go of fear and limitations, and moving forward with greater confidence and purpose. Many participants described the workshop as timely, encouraging, and deeply meaningful.

“The overall message of the workshop was that every woman is becoming who God created her to be,” said Farrell. “No matter what stage of the journey she is in, there is purpose in the process and hope in the transformation.”

Farrell expressed gratitude to the women who attended and invested in themselves through a day of learning, reflection, and connection.

Special thanks are extended to Sonja Smith and the staff of the Montserrat Public Library, as well as ZJB Radio, for their support in helping make the event a success.

For more information about Vanessa I. Farrell and her programs, visit www.vihealthcoaching.com or follow her on Facebook.

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