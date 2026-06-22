Basil Chambers Marks 60 with Men’s Health Fair and Charity Cricket Fundraiser

Veteran broadcaster and community advocate Basil Chambers is turning 60 this year, but instead of focusing on gifts and celebrations, he is using the milestone birthday to encourage men to prioritise their health and to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels programme.

Speaking during an Instagram Live interview with Discover Montserrat, Chambers said the idea for this year’s activities was inspired by conversations with friends and medical professionals about the importance of preventative healthcare, particularly among men.

“I thought I’m going to do something different for my birthday this year,” Chambers explained. “I spoke to Dr Thwaites and asked if he would come to Montserrat and do something for the men of Montserrat on my behalf.”

The result is the Basil Chambers HD Birthday Men’s Health Fair, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr Ingrid Buffonge’s Office in Brades.

The event will provide free medical examinations, including prostate assessments and general health screenings.

Featured medical professionals include Dr Dwayne Thwaites, Urologist from Antigua, Dr Ingrid Buffonge, and Raymond Samuels of DR Diagnostics.

Registration has already generated strong interest.

“Up to Wednesday we had close to 90 men registered,” Chambers said. “I’ve never seen this excitement when we speak about health.”

Since airing, the number registered has grown to 110 confirmed registrants with an additional 20 expressing an interest in signing up.

During the discussion, Chambers emphasised that the initiative extends beyond prostate screening.

“It’s not only a prostate check. It’s a health check. Men need to take care of their health.”

The broadcaster, who has publicly encouraged men to be proactive about their wellbeing, shared that he has undergone regular prostate screenings for years.

“I’ve been taking care of myself. I’ve been going to do my PSA tests,” he said.

Nerissa Golden, editor of Discover Montserrat, noted that many men often wait until symptoms develop before seeking medical attention.

“We want our men to regularly be getting checked so they know what normal is for them,” Golden said during the interview. “If something develops, it won’t be the first time they’ve gone to get checked.”

Health experts have consistently stressed that early detection significantly improves outcomes for prostate cancer treatment, particularly among men of African and Caribbean descent who face a higher risk of developing the disease.

Charity Cricket for Meals on Wheels

The health fair is only part of Chambers’ birthday celebrations.

On Sunday, July 5, the celebrations continue with the Uncle Bas Birthday Softball Cricket Fiesta at Little Bay, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature two exhibition matches and raise funds for the Meals on Wheels programme, which provides meals and support to vulnerable residents.

The opening match will see The Speaker’s XI face The Minister’s XI in a women’s 10-over contest.

A second men’s 20-over match will feature Customs and Port Authority led by Derrick Lee against The Boyz, captained by Basil Chambers

Music will be provided by Multixplex High Power, while activities for children will include a bouncy castle and other family entertainment.

“The women are practising already and they are very excited about it,” Chambers said.

Funds raised from the cricket event will be managed by the Meals on Wheels organising team.

“I don’t hold money. I don’t take money from anyone,” Chambers explained. “Kristin Breuer and her team handles all of that.”

Long History of Giving Back

The broadcaster is no stranger to charitable fundraising.

Over the years, Chambers has organised numerous community events, including fundraisers for nurses and small businesses. Golden noted that his various initiatives have collectively raised well over $100,000 for community causes.

For Chambers, the upcoming events are another opportunity to use his public platform for good.

“Everywhere I go people tell me, ‘Basil, this is brilliant. Thank you,'” he said. “I’m getting a lot of love.”

Chambers acknowledged the generous contributions from Victor’s Supermarket, SVG Air, Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, and DR Diagnostics who will be doing the PSA tests for the men seen at the fair for FREE.

Residents are encouraged to register for the health fair and support the cricket fundraiser as Montserrat celebrates one of its most recognisable media personalities while promoting healthier lifestyles and community support.

Event Details

Basil Chambers HD Birthday Men’s Health Fair

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Dr Ingrid Buffonge’s Office, Brades

Free medical examinations and prostate assessments

Uncle Bas Birthday Softball Cricket Fiesta

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: From 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Little Bay

Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

Women’s Match: Speaker’s XI vs Minister’s XI

Men’s Match: Customs/Port Authority vs The Boyz

Family entertainment and music by Multixplex High Power

Like this: Like Loading…