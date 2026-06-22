Cuba Suspends Visa and Mastercard Transactions as Sanctions Disrupt Payment Processing

Travellers planning to visit Cuba are being advised to review their payment arrangements after Visa and Mastercard transactions were suspended across the island on June 6, 2026.

The suspension follows the loss of a key international payment processing partnership that previously connected Cuban merchants and financial institutions to the global card networks. The disruption has left visitors unable to use Visa and Mastercard cards for purchases or cash withdrawals throughout the country.

According to international media reports, the Cuban Central Bank announced the measure after a foreign financial partner that had been processing card transactions for Cuba scaled back its operations following the expansion of United States sanctions on commerce with the island.

The sanctions, introduced through an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on May 1, significantly broadened restrictions on entities doing business with Cuba. The move reportedly affected financial institutions that had facilitated transactions through FINCIMEX SA, a Cuban financial services company linked to GAESA, the state conglomerate that controls much of the country’s tourism infrastructure.

Without an acquiring institution capable of connecting Cuban merchants to the Visa and Mastercard networks, the Cuban Central Bank said it had no alternative but to suspend payment terminals and ATM services linked to the two card providers.

The change represents a major shift for international travellers. Previously, restrictions largely affected cards issued by U.S. banks. Since June 6, however, Visa and Mastercard cards issued anywhere in the world, including the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East, no longer function in Cuba.

Visitors are now unable to withdraw Cuban pesos from ATMs using Visa or Mastercard cards, and direct card payments are no longer possible at many state-operated hotels, restaurants, car rental agencies, fuel stations and excursion providers.

The development is expected to affect both leisure and business travellers, who are being encouraged to make alternative arrangements before travelling.

Among the options still available is carrying cash in euros or U.S. dollars, which remain widely accepted by many private businesses, including guest houses, restaurants, taxis and souvenir vendors. Travellers are advised to carry a mix of small and medium denominations to facilitate transactions and avoid difficulties obtaining change.

Visitors may also purchase Cuban-issued prepaid cards through authorised currency exchange bureaux, known as CADECA. These cards can be loaded with foreign currency and used for certain state-run tourism services, including hotels, fuel purchases and vehicle rentals.

The suspension highlights the continued impact of international sanctions on Cuba’s economy and tourism sector, while underscoring the importance of travellers checking banking and payment arrangements before departure.

Bank of Montserrat Limited is advising customers who intend to travel to Cuba to ensure they have alternative means of accessing funds during their stay and to seek guidance from the Bank if they require additional information before travelling.

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