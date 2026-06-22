Antigua and Barbuda Backs BVI’s Push for Greater Self-Determination

Antigua and Barbuda has reaffirmed its support for the people and government of the British Virgin Islands as the territory continues its pursuit of greater political self-determination.

The position was outlined during a recent Caribbean Regional Seminar hosted by the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization in Nicaragua.

According to a statement issued by Antigua and Barbuda’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the country has for years supported efforts through the UN committee to advance discussions on political independence and self-governance for several non-self-governing territories, including the British Virgin Islands.

During the seminar, BVI Special Envoy Benito Wheatley provided delegates with an update on upcoming constitutional negotiations between the territory and the United Kingdom.

Representing Antigua and Barbuda at the meeting was Dr Jerri-Anne Jeremy, who said her country’s support for the BVI is rooted in shared history as well as strong cultural and family connections between the peoples of both territories.

“We continue to regard the decolonization process as one of the United Nations’ most important responsibilities and reaffirm our commitment to the objectives of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism,” Dr Jeremy told the seminar.

She noted that Antigua and Barbuda’s own journey from colonial rule to independence has shaped its perspective on self-determination and nation-building.

Dr Jeremy also congratulated the BVI Government on what has been described as the most comprehensive legislative reform programme in the territory’s history. She said those reforms contributed to the removal of an Order in Council that had previously allowed for the suspension of the territory’s Constitution and the possible imposition of direct rule by the United Kingdom.

While expressing support for the BVI’s aspirations, Dr Jeremy emphasised the importance of maintaining a constructive relationship between the territory and the United Kingdom.

She said Antigua and Barbuda remains a close friend of the UK and recognises the value of continued cooperation between the administering power and the BVI Government to strengthen governance institutions and public administration.

The Antigua and Barbuda representative also highlighted the BVI’s increasing role in regional and international affairs. The territory currently holds leadership positions within the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee, the Regional Conference on South-South Cooperation and the BVI-UN Sustainable Development Forum.

“These achievements demonstrate the territory’s institutional maturity and growing capacity to participate effectively in regional and international affairs,” Dr Jeremy said.

Antigua and Barbuda has been a member of the UN Decolonization Committee for approximately 23 years. Its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Walton Webson, previously served as chair of the committee.

Montserrat’s Place in the Decolonisation Debate

The discussion also has relevance for Montserrat, which remains one of seventeen territories recognised by the United Nations as Non-Self-Governing Territories and therefore subject to the UN’s decolonisation process under Article 73 of the United Nations Charter.

The United Nations Decolonisation Committee, commonly known as the Special Committee, Committee of 24 (C-24), or Decolonisation Committee, is mandated to monitor the progress of territories such as Montserrat towards self-determination and political equality.

Montserrat has maintained an active relationship with the committee over the years. In November 2019, members of the C-24 visited the island at the request of former Premier Donaldson Romeo as part of ongoing discussions on Montserrat’s political future and constitutional development.

Like the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat continues to engage with questions surrounding self-government, constitutional advancement and its relationship with the United Kingdom. While neither territory has formally pursued independence, both remain part of the international community’s unfinished decolonisation agenda and continue to participate in discussions about their future political status.

The British Virgin Islands is one of six Caribbean territories that currently fall under the oversight of the UN Decolonisation Committee, alongside Montserrat and other remaining British Overseas Territories in the region.

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