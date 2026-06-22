ECCB Underscores Critical Role of its Agency Offices

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Agency Offices, in its eight member countries, play a critical role in supporting currency operations, providing regulatory oversight, and fostering stakeholder engagement through the Bank’s public education and community

outreach programmes.

Montserrat’s Agency Office was opened on March 4, 1991.

Grenada holds a special place in the ECCB’s history as the first member country where an Agency Office was established. The office commenced providing service to the government and people of Grenada in November 1984.

On this week’s episode of ECCB Connects, Country Manager at the ECCB Agency Office in Grenada, Valene Streete, reflects on her journey with the Bank since joining in 2009.

Drawing on her background in banking and administration, Streete notes that Grenada’s distinction as the first country to host an ECCB agency office is a source of pride and a reminder of the high standards the office continues to uphold.

Streete explains that the agency offices serve as the ECCB’s presence on the ground in each member country, acting as a critical link between the Bank and its stakeholders, including governments, financial institutions and the wider public. She also clarified a common

misconception, noting that the ECCB Agency Offices do not operate as commercial banks and therefore do not provide banking services directly to customers. Instead, their focus is on supporting the ECCB’s mandate and strengthening engagement within member

countries.

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