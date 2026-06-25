Calabash Festival 2026 Promises Nine Days of Culture, Cuisine and Community

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has officially released the calendar of events for the 2026 Calabash Festival, inviting residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in nine days of cultural celebration from July 18 to 26.

Held under the theme “Carved in Culture, Spiced to Life,” this year’s festival aims to showcase the rich traditions, creativity, cuisine and community spirit that make Montserrat unique.

The festival opens on Saturday, July 18, with a morning Sea Scape Coastline Tour and Kayaking experience at Little Bay, followed by a new Worn Crossroads event at The Cotch that evening.

Sunday’s programme combines faith and festivities with a Neighbourly Day Church Service before beachgoers head to Old Road Beach for the Calasplash 5: Sandy Cheeks Edition Bikini Bottom Beach Party.

Throughout the week, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests. Highlights include the Sip N’ Craft: A Taste of Montserrat event on July 20, a Children’s Bus Tour and Night of Billiards and Dominoes on July 21, and a live radio panel discussion titled “Culturally the Same, but Spiced Differently” on July 22.

Young people will take centre stage on July 23 during the Shades of Calabash Teen Sip N’ Paint and the Youth Explosion of Talent showcase.

One of the festival’s biggest days is expected to be Friday, July 24, when the Little Bay Public Market and Hotspot Parking Lot host an all-day Market Day, Grand Food Fair and PRIME Lyme event. The following day, entrepreneurs and artisans will have an opportunity to showcase locally made products during the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) at the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

The festival culminates on Sunday, July 26, with the MCA Bash It Like a Calabash event in Little Bay and the Prime Montserrat Business Awards and Gala at the Salem Community Centre.

The Montserrat Arts Council said the festival is designed to celebrate the island’s cultural identity while creating opportunities for community engagement, entertainment and economic activity.

With events ranging from outdoor adventures and culinary experiences to youth activities, business showcases and cultural discussions, organisers are encouraging the public to support the festival and participate in the wide range of activities planned.

For updates and additional information, persons can contact the Montserrat Arts Council at info@artscouncil.ms or call 1-664-491-8555/6.

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